The only left-handed pitcher on No. 1 LSU baseball's staff had season-ending surgery Thursday morning.

Easton McMurray, a freshman from California, had a scope performed on his shoulder. Coach Paul Mainieri compared it to the surgery sophomore pitcher AJ Labas had during preseason practice, ending Labas' season.

After sustaining an injury, McMurray did not pitch his senior year of high school. He had already committed to LSU. The Tigers stuck by their offer.

McMurray threw once or twice since coming to school to see if he could play this season. His injury persisted, and he did not pitch during LSU's first four games. LSU now won't have a left-handed pitcher this season, a situation Mainieri doesn't love.

"Obviously it'd be great to find some real quality lefties," Mainieri said. "I'm sure there's going to be a time during the course of the season where it's going to bother us."

Mainieri believes LSU has some right-handed pitchers capable of matching up against left-handed hitters.

"It's not the perfect situation," Mainieri said. "I wish we had three or four lefties we could count, but it's not the situation. We have to go with what we have and do the best we can."