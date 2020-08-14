The Southeastern Conference schedule features exclusively conference games for the 2020 season, but a handful of head coaches aren't fans of the process.
At least five of the league's 14 head coaches expressed "frustration" during a coaches call on Thursday, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports!
The concerns were based on "the lack of transparency regarding the inability to produce a 'formula' for how the two additional league opponents were chosen," Thamel shared on Twitter, citing sources.
None of the coaches were specified.
Each team had two additional SEC matchups -- for a total of 10 -- added to their 2020 schedules in lieu of non-conference games.
Below are the games added to each schedule:
- Alabama: Kentucky and Missouri
- Georgia: Arkansas and Mississippi State
- LSU: Missouri and Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss: Kentucky and South Carolina
- Arkansas: Georgia and Florida
- Missouri: LSU and Alabama
- Texas A&M: Florida and Tennessee
- Tennessee: Texas A&M and Auburn
- Kentucky: Alabama and Ole Miss
- South Carolina: Auburn and Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt: LSU and Mississippi State
- Mississippi State: Georgia and Vanderbilt
- Auburn: South Carolina and Tennessee
- Florida: Arkansas and Texas A&M
Several of the conference's top teams appeared to get lighter draws, including LSU with Missouri and Vanderbilt; Alabama with Kentucky and Missouri; and Georgia with Arkansas and Mississippi State. Those six teams combined to go 25-36 last season.
The decision to go with a 10-game conference schedule came before the Big 12 opted for a similar scenario with nine conference game and the potential for one non-conference game. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cancelled their 2020 seasons.
