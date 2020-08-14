The Southeastern Conference schedule features exclusively conference games for the 2020 season, but a handful of head coaches aren't fans of the process.

At least five of the league's 14 head coaches expressed "frustration" during a coaches call on Thursday, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports!

The concerns were based on "the lack of transparency regarding the inability to produce a 'formula' for how the two additional league opponents were chosen," Thamel shared on Twitter, citing sources.

None of the coaches were specified.

Sources: The SEC coaches call on Thursday became contentious. At least five SEC coaches expressed frustration over the lack of transparency regarding the inability to produce a "formula" for how the two additional league opponents were chosen. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 14, 2020

Each team had two additional SEC matchups -- for a total of 10 -- added to their 2020 schedules in lieu of non-conference games.

LSU's Ed Orgeron: 'We're still fighting to play' college football in 2020 LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he can't ignore the looming reports of college football conferences postponing their football seasons. The list offi…

Below are the games added to each schedule:

Alabama: Kentucky and Missouri

Georgia: Arkansas and Mississippi State

LSU: Missouri and Vanderbilt

Ole Miss: Kentucky and South Carolina

Arkansas: Georgia and Florida

Missouri: LSU and Alabama

Texas A&M: Florida and Tennessee

Tennessee: Texas A&M and Auburn

Kentucky: Alabama and Ole Miss

South Carolina: Auburn and Ole Miss

Vanderbilt: LSU and Mississippi State

Mississippi State: Georgia and Vanderbilt

Auburn: South Carolina and Tennessee

Florida: Arkansas and Texas A&M

Several of the conference's top teams appeared to get lighter draws, including LSU with Missouri and Vanderbilt; Alabama with Kentucky and Missouri; and Georgia with Arkansas and Mississippi State. Those six teams combined to go 25-36 last season.

The decision to go with a 10-game conference schedule came before the Big 12 opted for a similar scenario with nine conference game and the potential for one non-conference game. Both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cancelled their 2020 seasons.

Southland Conference postpones all fall sports, will pursue playing in the spring The Southland Conference has postponed its fall sports, the league announced Thursday, joining other college leagues that have postponed athle…

+2 How might the Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions to postpone football affect the SEC? The first major college football conferences fell to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, when the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they won't pla…