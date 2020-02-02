Dave Aranda and his wife, Dione, took to the printed pages of The Advocate on Super Bowl Sunday to thank LSU and its fans for them and their family's time in Baton Rouge.
Aranda was hired a few weeks ago to be Baylor's head coach, replacing Matt Rhule who took the Carolina Panthers' job.
"The opportunity to coach at LSU was everything I dreamed it would be -- elite student-athletes, coaches, leadership and support," Aranda said. "I'll never forget the pride I felt each time I put on the purple and gold; knowing I wasn't coaching for just a team, a school or community -- I was coaching for an entire state.
"I'm so proud of what we accomplished together and have no doubt that LSU will continue to experience great things under Coach O's leadership."
Aranda and his wife have two daughters, Jaelyn and Jordyn, and a son, Ronin.
Aranda was hired from Wisconsin by former LSU coach Les Miles in 2016, and he was retained when Ed Orgeron became LSU's coach after Miles was fired.
Bo Pelini was hired to replace Aranda. Pelini will make his second stint as LSU's defensive coordinator. He was on Miles' staff when LSU won the national championship in 2007.