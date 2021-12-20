Going into the 2022 season, gymnastics coaches believe the LSU Tigers will be where they usually are at season's end: among the national contenders.

LSU is ranked No. 5 in the WGCA preseason poll. The Tigers got 2,179 points and one first-place vote to rank behind Utah (2,306 points) and ahead of reigning Southeastern Conference champion Alabama (2,027).

LSU is ranked in the preseason top five for the ninth straight season. The ranking also marks the 25th consecutive season in the preseason top 25 for the Tigers.

Defending NCAA champion Michigan topped the poll with 2,405 points and 37 first-place votes. SEC foe Florida is ranked just behind in second place, followed by Oklahoma and Utah.

LSU will face off against eight teams ranked in the top 25 this season: Florida, Utah, Alabama, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 14 Auburn, No. 15 Georgia and No. 16 Missouri.

The Tigers open the season Jan. 7 against West Virginia. The meet, which will be televised on the SEC Network, is set to begin at 5:45 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Arkansas comes to Baton Rouge on Jan. 21, while Auburn visits on Feb. 5, Alabama on Feb. 18, Kentucky on March 4 and Utah on March 11.

LSU has already set a record for season tickets with more than 7,100 already sold. A limited number of season tickets are still available, along with single-meet tickets and a mobile flex pass for all six meets.

WGCA PRESEASON POLL

Team Points (First-place votes)

1. Michigan 2,405 (37)

2. Florida 2,319 (16)

3. Oklahoma 2,317 (6)

4. Utah 2,306 (8)

5. LSU 2,179 (1)

6. Alabama 2,027

7. California 2,020 (1)

8. UCLA 1,887

9. Minnesota 1,803

10. Denver 1,763

11. Arkansas 1,700

12. Arizona State 1,666

13. Kentucky 1,571

14. Auburn 1,460

15. Georgia 1,384

16. Missouri 1,334

17. Oregon State 1,316

18. Iowa 1,308

19. BYU 1,208

20. Iowa State 1,005

21. N.C. State 981

22. Ohio State 957

23. Illinois 919

24. Boise State 908

25. Southern Utah 864