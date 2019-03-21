Starting defensive end Glen Logan was among the notable LSU football players missing in Thursday's open spring practice at the LSU outdoor practice facility.
Logan, who started in 10 games in 2018, recording 4½ tackles for loss and four sacks, has practiced intermittently this spring. LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Logan missed practice last Thursday, and that outside linebacker Andre Anthony practiced in his place.
Others missing included offensive linemen Cameron Wire, Jakori Savage, Turner Simmers, Donavaughn Campbell, starting slot receiver Derrrick Dillon, and freshman running back Tae Provens, who reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday afternoon.
Senior running back Lanard Fournette returned to practice for the first time since LSU opened spring football on March 7.
Starting outside linebacker Michael Divinity watched practice while wearing a jersey and shorts, and defensive ends Neil Farrell and Justin Thomas were also missing.
Safety Eric Monroe now has a new number, wearing No. 11 for the second consecutive practice instead of the No. 30 he wore in 2018.
