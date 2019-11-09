Alabama came into Saturday's game with a 2-0 record with U.S. presidents in attendance.
That perfect presidential record is no more after LSU's 46-41 victory at Bryant-Denny stadium as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump looked on.
The first such game was in the 1963 Orange Bowl, when President John F. Kennedy was watching a 17-0 victory over Oklahoma.
The second was in the 2018 CFP championship when Donald Trump was in attendance for the Tide’s 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in Atlanta.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were introduced during the second quarter, waving from a suite on the east sideline to loud applause from fans of both teams.
"Thank you to LSU and Alabama for the great game," the president tweeted after the game.
President Donald Trump's visit to the "Game of the Century" seemed to be a welcomed one to football fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Goodbye, Alabama losing streak.
