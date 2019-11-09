Alabama came into Saturday's game with a 2-0 record with U.S. presidents in attendance.

That perfect presidential record is no more after LSU's 46-41 victory at Bryant-Denny stadium as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump looked on.

The first such game was in the 1963 Orange Bowl, when President John F. Kennedy was watching a 17-0 victory over Oklahoma.

The second was in the 2018 CFP championship when Donald Trump was in attendance for the Tide’s 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in Atlanta.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were introduced during the second quarter, waving from a suite on the east sideline to loud applause from fans of both teams.

"Thank you to LSU and Alabama for the great game," the president tweeted after the game.

Watch: Crowd for LSU-Alabama has minute-long uproar as Donald Trump hits big screens President Donald Trump's visit to the "Game of the Century" seemed to be a welcomed one to football fans inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Can't see video below? Click here.