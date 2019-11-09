Trump LSU Alabama Football

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are recognized during a NCAA college football game between LSU and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Alabama came into Saturday's game with a 2-0 record with U.S. presidents in attendance. 

That perfect presidential record is no more after LSU's 46-41 victory at Bryant-Denny stadium as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump looked on.

The first such game was in the 1963 Orange Bowl, when President John F. Kennedy was watching a 17-0 victory over Oklahoma.

The second was in the 2018 CFP championship when Donald Trump was in attendance for the Tide’s 26-23 overtime victory over Georgia in Atlanta.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were introduced during the second quarter, waving from a suite on the east sideline to loud applause from fans of both teams.

"Thank you to LSU and Alabama for the great game," the president tweeted after the game. 

