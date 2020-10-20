Trust your eyes. Trust your feet. Make the read. Make the throw.
Repeat. Correct. Perfect.
These are the fundamental pillars for the art of the quarterback in the Johnson family.
They don't waver. Not for any quarterback. Not for any team or any system. Not for any situation or season.
These pillars can support Max Johnson in a week like this, his father says, a critical moment in which a true freshman quarterback may have to debut in relief of injured starter Myles Brennan.
Which true freshman? That's still to be determined.
Pending any sudden return by Brennan, who remains questionable while nursing a nagging lower-body injury, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said Johnson and TJ Finley will compete this week for the first snap when LSU (1-2) plays South Carolina (2-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
Orgeron told reporters Monday that he'll likely make a decision after Thursday's practice. He'll sit both Finley and Johnson down on Friday morning and "tell them I believe in them, tell them it'll be fine." He intends to play both quarterbacks "to see what they can do."
If the freshmen indeed play, they'll be facing a South Carolina defense that hounded then-ranked No. 14 Auburn in a 30-22 upset on Saturday. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was sacked three times and threw three interceptions.
"Any one of them is going to be a little nervous," Orgeron said, "but I think both of them can handle it."
This moment was bound to come eventually. That first game, that first play in front a national audience? You never know how it's going to feel, Brad Johnson said.
The former quarterback said he's been coaching his son "since he came out of the womb," but, in this case, he can only give anecdotal advice from his experience at Florida State, his 15-year NFL career in which he won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You'll be excited. You'll be nervous. You'll be all those things.
"But you have those feelings for every game," Brad told a reporter Monday evening. "You've got to go through the fire at some point."
Only seven true freshmen quarterbacks have started games in LSU history, and they've combined for a 3-4 all-time record, according to team data. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was the first, completing 5-of-8 passes for 56 yards in a 17-7 win over Tulane in 1976.
Ensminger has already been asked to simplify this year's offense, which is returning from on an 0-for-10 third down performance and a failed last-minute goal line push against Missouri.
Starting left guard Ed Ingram told reporters Tuesday that the offensive line will also be identifying the linebacker checks at the line of scrimmage instead of the quarterbacks — another load off the backs of Finley and Johnson.
Liam Shanahan, LSU's starting center, said he's meeting with the quarterbacks every day this week to go over pass protection checks.
Shanahan, a Harvard graduate transfer, said he didn't practice with Finley and Johnson before Brennan's injury.
Johnson is shy, Shanahan said. Like himself. They first really got introduced on the field last week, when LSU shifted the game plan to South Carolina on Wednesday following the postponement of the Florida game due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Gators football team.
The offensive line is starting to build a chemistry with Johnson, a lefty. His handedness doesn't ultimately change much of the line's protection schemes, Ingram said, but starting right tackle Austin Deculus has been "happy as heck" in practice because he gets to say he's protecting Johnson's blind side — a blocker thought to be the most crucial on pass plays.
"He likes Max a lot," Ingram laughed.
Shyness isn't uncommon among true freshmen. Personalities often embolden over time.
Johnson had a quick transition, his parents say, from high school to college. Both he and Finley graduated early enough to join the Tigers during their bowl practices. While most high schoolers their age were finishing their final semesters of adolescence, the two freshmen were drilling with a team that won the national championship.
Taking that measured step shows part of how Johnson is so intentional, his mother, Nikki said. Sure, like any teenager, Max can be a funny, goofy kid. The one who gets too competitive during family card games or charades. But when it comes to his life decisions or his next move, he's always preparing, thinking, planning.
The pandemic canceled LSU spring football after just two practices, and Max spent nearly two months at home in Watkinsville, Georgia. He spent most of his time working out in the family's weight room or throwing routes to his younger brother, Jake, a tight end at Oconee County High.
Max pored over LSU's playbook after the team's regular Zoom meetings, Brad said. The down time gave Max the opportunity to really dig in and understand the team's schemes. By the time he returned to campus in June, he felt comfortable with the system.
Ask Shanahan or Orgeron or Ingram or anybody on the team about the 19-year-old's abilities, and you'll hear about Johnson's speed.
Orgeron said Johnson's quickness is "comparable" to Joe Burrow, whose improvisational bootlegs and tuck-it-and-run highlights helped him win the Heisman Trophy last year.
During preseason camp, the 6-foot-5, 219-pound Johnson scrambled to the right on a play and dashed for about 80 yards. Orgeron called it one of the top plays of the day.
Where did Max get his speed?
"It ain't me," chuckled Brad, who averaged only 43.8 rushing yards per season during his NFL career.
Perhaps it was Nikki, a former outside hitter for the South Florida volleyball team who set the school records for kills (1,726), digs (1,462) and hitting percentage (.303).
The funny thing is Max was never considered a runner during his three seasons as the starting quarterback at Oconee County High.
Head coach Travis Noland estimated Max could run in the "high 4.6" range in the forty-yard dash; but the Warriors ran a pro-style, I-formation scheme until Johnson's senior year.
Any time he wasn't handing the ball off, he was delivering classic dropback passes. You can tell Johnson was somewhat limited by his humble statistics as a sophomore and junior, Noland said. In those two seasons, Johnson only threw for a combined 2,975 yards and recorded nearly as many interceptions (16) as touchdowns (18).
But Johnson hardly cared about his numbers; he could've thrown for 50 yards or 300 yards, Noland said, as long as the Wildcats won.
"The best thing about Max is he's always been the same guy," Noland said. "Never gets too high. Never gets too low. Has the ability to just come back the next play."
Brad is Oconee County's quarterbacks coach, and he said "we were all pretty tough on" his son as a coaching staff. They challenged him as they moved toward a spread offense during his senior year, implementing some of the run-pass option schemes LSU runs today.
Johnson had a breakout season, throwing for 2,142 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions. The Wildcats came up just short in the Class 4A championship game, losing 17-14 to Blessed Trinity in a game Johnson threw two touchdowns.
A tough loss is as good a lesson as any. It's a reminder of the balance his position must always find. In a quarterback's world, Brad said, "a pat on the back and a slap on the face are six inches away."
No matter what first impression Johnson gives in his first game — good or bad — he must remind himself another one is usually right around the corner.
"The quarterback position's a lifetime journey," Brad said. "It's a lifetime position. So it's not just about trying to win one game or having one good practice. It's about being able to repeat from week to week, game to game, year to year."
Or in other words...
Trust your eyes. Trust your feet. Make the read. Make the throw.
Repeat. Correct. Perfect.