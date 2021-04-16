BR.southcarolinalsu.041621 597.jpg
LSU relief pitcher Devin Fontenot (28) is congratulated by teammates after getting the last out in the ninth inning of LSU's 5-1 win over South Carolina Thursday in LSU's Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU will end its series against South Carolina with a doubleheader after rain postponed the game Friday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the doubleheader.

WHEN:

Game 1 — 11 a.m. Saturday

Game 2 — One hour after the conclusion of the first game

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and South Carolina is ranked No. 5, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 21-12 overall, 4-9 SEC. South Carolina is 22-10, 8-5.

LIKELY STARTERS:

Game 1: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 44.2 IP, 8 BB, 46 SO); SC – Sr. RHP Brannon Jordan (4-2, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 24 BB, 66 SO)

Game 2: LSU – Fr. RHP Blake Money (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 6 BB, 25 SO); SC – Fr. RHP Will Sanders (5-1, 2.51 ERA, 32.1 IP, 5 BB, 36 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After LSU lost the final game of its series last weekend against Kentucky, freshman first baseman Tre' Morgan said, "We've got to be able to close out series.” The Tigers had won two games, but they left the weekend with a sour taste in their mouths because of the loss. LSU has a chance Saturday to take the series and possibly sweep South Carolina. One win could further salvage the season. It needs to close.

