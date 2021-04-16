LSU will end its series against South Carolina with a doubleheader after rain postponed the game Friday night. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the doubleheader.
WHEN:
Game 1 — 11 a.m. Saturday
Game 2 — One hour after the conclusion of the first game
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is unranked, and South Carolina is ranked No. 5, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 21-12 overall, 4-9 SEC. South Carolina is 22-10, 8-5.
LIKELY STARTERS:
Game 1: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (2-0, 3.43 ERA, 44.2 IP, 8 BB, 46 SO); SC – Sr. RHP Brannon Jordan (4-2, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 24 BB, 66 SO)
Game 2: LSU – Fr. RHP Blake Money (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 6 BB, 25 SO); SC – Fr. RHP Will Sanders (5-1, 2.51 ERA, 32.1 IP, 5 BB, 36 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After LSU lost the final game of its series last weekend against Kentucky, freshman first baseman Tre' Morgan said, "We've got to be able to close out series.” The Tigers had won two games, but they left the weekend with a sour taste in their mouths because of the loss. LSU has a chance Saturday to take the series and possibly sweep South Carolina. One win could further salvage the season. It needs to close.