As the LSU football players dispersed from the introductory 'Big Cat' drill to kick off the second day of full pads in spring practice, a few notes became apparent.

LSU wide receiver Stephen Sullivan was working with the tight ends, and tight end Thaddeus Moss, who said Tuesday that he is still "battling soreness" in the injured foot that kept him out of the 2018 season, was missing from practice.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said last Thursday that Sullivan has already spent some time with the position group, and the 6-foot-7, 232-pound senior alternated at the position a little bit last season, when he caught 23 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns.

Jamal Pettigrew, who is recovering from a torn ACL from last summer, remained practicing in a gold noncontact jersey.

Others missing on offense included senior running back Lanard Fournette, who was missing Tuesday, sophomore offensive guard Chasen Hines, plus junior linemen Donavaughn Campbell and Jakori Savage.

Senior starting slot receiver Derrick Dillon walked around the indoor facility in shorts and a jersey, away from the individual drills, standing next to former linebacker Devin White, who attended practice.

The LSU defensive line practiced outside during the media's partial viewing of practice, which was in the indoors facility; but nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, who is in the running for the starting position, walked around the indoor facility in shorts and a jersey.

The standard injured players on defense were missing: starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle) and starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips (withheld from contact until August).

Starting nickel safety Kary Vincent was missing, but he is running relays in LSU's opening track and field meet in Lafayette this weekend.