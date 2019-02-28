INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Brossette didn't get to stand at one of the eight podiums and field questions from the media in the Indiana Convention Center on Thursday like the more high-profile running backs in this year's draft class.
Instead, the LSU product sat at one of the nearby tables, with far fewer microphones and tape recorders in his face than guys at the NFL Combine like the Alabama duo of Josh Jacobs and Damian Harris or Kentucky's Benny Snell or Stanford's Bryce Love.
For Brossette, this was nothing new. He spent most of his college career in the shadows too, behind guys like Leonard Fournette, Derrius Guice and Darrel Williams.
But the 5-foot-11, 209 pound Brossette doesn't mind showing that he belongs at a podium like Jacobs, Harris and Snell. Neither does he mind showing that he belongs in the NFL like his former teammates Fournette, Guice and Williams.
"I feel like I always have to prove myself," Brossette said. "In my head, I feel like I'm a complete back, like I'm the best back in this class. So I'm going to go out and show it."
Most draft boards predict Brossette to have to wait for the third day of the draft (rounds 4-7) before he hears his name called.
"A jack-of-all-trades, master of none," said draft analyst Ric Serritella. "Brossette can carve out a nice role out for himself as a valuable backup at the next level."
Brossette has heard that backup label before. And for three seasons at LSU, that's what he was after leaving U-High as Louisiana's record holder for career yards and touchdowns. Then he had a breakout season his final year playing for the school just two minutes away from his mom's house, rushing for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns.
But Brossette wants to be remembered more for what he put into the purple and gold than what stats he put out.
"I poured my heart out for the LSU Tigers," Brossette said. "I did everything on and off the field and gave it all I got and left it all on the line for them."
Now he is looking to take that same mindset to the next level.
Brossette, one of six LSU players at the Combine, describes himself as a complete back.
"Catch the ball, run between the tackles, pass protection," Brossette said. "I feel like that's my biggest attribute I can bring to whoever drafts me."
Brossette says he knew he'd have this shot at the NFL, even when many thought he wouldn't. While some doubted him, he never doubted himself, even this time a year ago when he had yet to prove himself beyond those lofty numbers he had posted in high school.
"I think I came a long way," Brossette said. "I feel like you have to deal with adversity to get what you want. Any time I got my chance, I ran with it."
And Brossette had his share of adversity. There was the torn ACL he suffered against Ole Miss in 2015. That was just seven months after his older brother Mendel Ensault died of a heart attack. A picture of his brother's face is tattooed on his forearm. He knows big brother is proud of just how close he is to reaching his dream.
"My brother, man he is probably jumping for joy right now," Brossette said. "It's crazy how after all that stuff happened, I stuck it out and I am really just doing it for him. I think about him every day."
One of the biggest days of Brossette's football career comes on Friday. It's his day to prove to NFL coaches that they shouldn't hesitate to draft him in April, making him the latest in a long line of LSU running backs to make it to the league. He listed the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals as teams he has talked to this week.
"It's a job interview, but at the same time I've been doing this my whole life, so I'm well prepared for it," Brossette said. "I just have to go out there and be me."
And who would exactly is he? What exactly will the NFL team get that chooses him?
"You're getting a good guy, a motivated guy," Brossette said. "A hungry guy who's willing to win and is going to bring his A-game every day."