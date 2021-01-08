LSU’s weekend trip took a detour Friday when the Southeastern Conference announced that the LSU men's basketball game with No. 13 Missouri was postponed by COVID-19 issues within the Missouri program.
Instead of going to Columbia, Missouri, LSU (7-2, 2-1 SEC) will now trek to Oxford, Mississippi, to meet Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in The Pavilion.
Ole Miss (6-3, 1-1 SEC) was supposed to host South Carolina on Saturday before coronavirus protocols in the Gamecocks’ program forced a postponement earlier this week.
Other details were still being worked out early Friday afternoon, but the LSU-Ole Miss game will be televised by the SEC Network, according to the league office.
LSU was scheduled to play at Ole Miss on Feb. 17, but Saturday night’s game will take the place of that contest.
Ole Miss has dropped two of its past five games, but it defeated Auburn 72-61 in its most recent outing Tuesday night.
A makeup date for LSU’s game with Missouri had not been set when the announcement came at 1 p.m.
The LSU-Missouri contest was the third to be postponed in the league since the start of SEC play in late December.
In addition to the Ole Miss-South Carolina game, the Dec. 29 league opener between Kentucky and South Carolina was postponed when South Carolina dealt with COVID-related issues.