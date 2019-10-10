LSU’s 42-6 exhibition game-like win over Utah State resulted in little change in the Tigers’ bowl projections, though the Cotton Bowl has crept back into the picture thanks to a lone projection by ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. SI.com’s Michael Shapiro continues to be the one person we’ve found picking LSU in the College Football Playoff, sticking to his original prediction with the Tigers playing the Clemson Tigers in a second straight trip to the Fiesta Bowl. We figure LSU may have a few more playoff picks if it can make Florida its second top-10 victim this season. Otherwise, the Sugar Bowl continues to be a narrow choice over the Orange Bowl. LSU hasn’t played in the Sugar Bowl since the 2006 season (the 2011 season saw LSU in the BCS championship game, not the Sugar) and hasn’t been to the Orange since the 1982 campaign.
The projections
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeFootballNews.com: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Orange Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Cotton Bowl vs. Boise State
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) vs. Clemson
Erick Smith, USA Today: Orange Bowl vs. Virginia
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
Bowl guide
Cotton Bowl: 11 a.m., Dec. 28, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Orange Bowl: 7 p.m., Dec. 30, Miami (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m., Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)