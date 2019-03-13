The longest standing member of the LSU football staff, Sam Nader, will be inducted into the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Hall of Champions, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.
Nader, 73, who began his career at LSU as a graduate assistant in 1975, currently oversees all of the day-to-day administrative duties for the LSU football team.
Nader is the LSU campus faculty representative for FCA, and he will be inducted along with five other members later this year.
"Coach Nader is the embodiment of what we as staff are trying to accomplish each and every single day," the release said. "He is humble, gracious, honest, a man of great personal integrity."
Nader was a quarterback at Auburn from 1963 to 1967, and he began his coaching career at Jordan High in Columbus, Georgia, as from 1968 until 1974. He began as an assistant coach and was promoted to head coach and athletics director in 1970.
Nader was hired as a full-time assistant coach at LSU in 1977 by former head coach Charles McClendon. Nader also worked as the LSU recruiting coordinator from 1980 to 1993, when he became in charge of football operatoins until he was promoted to assistant athletic director in 2000.
Nader joins other notable sports figures in the FCA Hall of Champions, including Tom Landry, Bobby Bowden, Archie Griffin, Tony Dungy and former LSU head coach Paul Dietzel.