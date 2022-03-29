Although the results in the win-loss column haven’t been the best, LSU coach Beth Torina likes the way her team is developing. That's especially the case on offense as the Tigers prepare for a nonconference home game against McNeese State on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
LSU (22-11) moved up one spot in the national rankings to No. 20 despite dropping two of three games in a tight series at No. 8 Arkansas last weekend.
“Our offense has been doing great,” Torina said. “That’s what we’ve been looking for, trying to have some consistent offense. Our young kids are growing up every time we take the field. We’re seeing quality at-bats out of McKenzie Redouty, and better and better at-bats out of Sydney Peterson. The two at the top (Danieca Coffey and Ciara Briggs) are incredible."
LSU pitchers allowed two runs in the first inning of the first two games of the series, then Arkansas got five in the first inning of the deciding third game off of Shelbi Sunseri, who left with one out in the second inning. Freshman Rae Chaffin, who beat Alabama with a one-hitter, didn’t get out of the first inning in the opener.
“(Pitching) is where we have to improve, answer some questions there,” Torina said. “It wasn’t (Rae Chaffin’s) best outing. She’s got a huge future in front of her. She’s not going to be judged on one performance.”
LSU rallied to take a 5-4 lead in the opener, but Sunseri allowed eight hits and walked five in relief. Taylor Pleasants' home run cut the deficit to 8-7 in the sixth inning, but the Tigers could get no more.
Ali Kilponen allowed four runs in the victory during the middle game of the series after LSU scored six runs in the final two innings of a 7-4 victory.
“They know exactly who they need to be,” Torina said. “It’s trying to be that every day. They understand the level they need to be at, and I truly thought they played at a high level.
"Take out two innings — one in the first game and one Monday — and we win all three. We’re knocking on the door. We were right there against the No. 8 team in the country. I don’t think anybody felt like we were ever out of it.”
Briggs (.417) and Coffey (.411) continue to set the table at the top of the order. Pleasants has raised her average to .305 after batting under .200 during the first three weeks.
McNeese (16-14) has won five straight games, including a sweep of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its Southland Conference opening series last weekend. The Cowgirls are a speed-based team with 71 steals in 87 tries and only eight home runs. Third baseman Jill Poullard leads the team with three homers, 19 RBIs and a .364 batting average. She also has 11 steals.
Outfielder and leadoff hitter Alayis Seneca is batting. 312 with a .400 on base percentage and eight steals. Infielder Reese Reyna leads the Cowgirls with 12 steals.
After McNeese, LSU plays host to its third highly ranked team when No. 12 Kentucky comes to Tiger Park for a series beginning Friday.
Saturday’s game will be the annual SEC All for Alex Teal Game theme to honor former Mississippi State player Alex Wilcox and her battle with ovarian cancer.