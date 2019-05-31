DESTIN, Fla. — Southeastern Conference university presidents and chancellors voted Friday to lift the league’s policy against stadium-wide alcohol sales.

The vote was taken on the final day of SEC Spring Meeting in Destin, Florida. Schools are now free to choose whether or not to sell alcohol and beer throughout their venues.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said the new policy will go into effect Aug. 1.

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson said, "In light of the vote today, we are reviewing the new policy in consultation with the conference and the university in order to do what is best for LSU and our fans."

Before the vote, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said Thursday: "I'm hoping for LSU's standpoint that we get a liberalization of the policy and see if we can serve it to our fans."

Currently, alcohol and beer sales are prohibited in general seating areas of SEC venues but allowed in premium seating areas, such as suites and club seats. The SEC is the only Power Five conference with such a rule.

Sankey stressed alcohol sales will be allowed but strictly controlled. Among the provisions:

Beer and wine sales only

Sales end after the third quarter in football and women's basketball

Sales end after the second-half 12-minute time out in men's basketball

Sales end after the top of the seventh inning in baseball

Sales end after the top of the fifth inning in softball

In all other sports, sales end after 75 percent of the regulation length competition is completed

Limit must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by a customer and must be dispensed into cups.

Sankey also said individual schools will determine whether or not to allow alcohol sales in student sections.

SEC executives in March tabled a proposal in a meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, to end the league policy against stadium-wide alcohol sales and allow schools to choose for themselves.

Currently there are designated areas in Tiger Stadium and Alex Box Stadium where fans are allowed to purchase and consume alcohol, but those drinks can't be taken back to the stadium seats.

