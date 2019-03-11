The LSU men's basketball team won its first regular season title in a decade, and now the Tigers are on the precipice of one of the highest NCAA Tournament seedings in program history.

Bracketology experts have continued to bump up LSU (26-5), which has won nine of its last 10 games, including five straight heading into the conference tournament.

The Tigers also moved up from No. 10 to 9 in the latest AP poll.

Most experts now project LSU as a two or three seed.

Here's where LSU is projected for the NCAA Tournament:

Joe Lunardi, ESPN: 2 seed, West Regional (Jacksonville, Florida)

Chris Dobbertean, SB Nation: 2 seed, West Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Teamrankings.com: 2 seed, (No. 8 overall), (no regional noted)

Bracketville: 2 seed, East Regional (Jacksonville, Florida)

Dave Ommen, NBC Sports: 2 seed, East Regional (Jacksonville, Florida)

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: 2 seed, Midwest Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson, USA Today: 3 seed, West Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Jason Lisk, The Big Lead: 3 seed, Midwest Regional (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Bracketmatrix.com: 3 seed, (No. 9 overall), (no regional noted)

Realtimerpi.com: 3 seed, Midwest Regional (Dallas, Texas)

The top-seeded Tigers would be in good contention for a No. 1 seed if they were to win the SEC Tournament this weekend.

The Tigers' first game will be Friday at noon against either Arkansas or Florida. LSU's only two SEC losses came to the Razorbacks and Gators -- both in Baton Rouge. The Tigers won both teams' home floor.