After its Joe Burrow-led title run LSU sent an SEC-record 14 players to pro teams in the 2020 NFL draft, but the 2021 edition is shaping up quite differently.

Those 14 picks included the No. 1 overall selection and five first-round picks. But a majority of the 15 mock drafts surveyed this week have just one LSU player's name being called on Day 1.

That name is Ja'Marr Chase. The star wide receiver, who opted out before LSU's recent season due to the coronavirus pandemic, is projected in the top 10 of all mock drafts surveyed. He was tabbed as high as No. 3 to the Miami Dolphins, but no lower than No. 7 to the Lions.

The most popular landing spots for Chase were to the Dolphins at the 3 pick (4 times), the Bengals at No. 5 (5 times) and the Lions at 7 (4 times).

Only one other LSU player appeared in the first round of any mock draft surveyed: Terrace Marshall, another LSU wide receiver who finished the 2020 season opting out to prepare for the NFL. He appeared in the first round of five mock drafts and as high as No. 9 to the Washington Football Team.

Of the four multi-round mock drafts surveyed, Marshall appeared in the first round of two and the second round of two, his most popular landing spots were the Jets at No. 27 (twice) and the Packers at No. 31 (twice).

Four other LSU players appear in the second round or beyond of the four multi-round mock drafts surveyed:

Tyler Shelvin : 2/4 (picks 50 & 78)

: 2/4 (picks 50 & 78) Kary Vincent Jr. : 2/4 (picks 50 & 199)

: 2/4 (picks 50 & 199) Jabril Cox : 2/4 (picks 93 & 114)

: 2/4 (picks 93 & 114) JaCoby Stevens: 1/4 (pick 188)

Other notable LSU players who have already declared for the draft include:

Zach Von Rosenberg , punter

, punter Racey McMath , wide receiver

, wide receiver Tory Carter, fullback/tight end

Only the top 24 picks in the draft order are set as of this week, with the 8 later picks projected based on playoff seeds.

One of those teams without a set draft slot is the Saints, with a projected pick of No. 29. The players mocked to the Saints in the first round include:

Rondale Moore , WR, Purdue (twice)

, WR, Purdue (twice) Nick Bolton , LB, Missouri (three times)

, LB, Missouri (three times) Najee Harris , RB, Alabama

, RB, Alabama Derion Kendrick , CB, Clemson

, CB, Clemson Zaven Collins , LB, Tulsa

, LB, Tulsa Daviyon Nixon , DT, Iowa

, DT, Iowa Paris Ford , S, Pittsburgh

, S, Pittsburgh Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Scroll through the list below for all the LSU and Saints picks from each mock draft, compiled from NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, along with a breakdown of the quarterbacks selected and the other SEC players mocked to go in the early rounds.

FIRST ROUND

SPORTING NEWS (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Carolina Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 12. 49ers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 20. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 24. Steelers: Kyle Trask, Florida

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Carolina Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 12. 49ers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 20. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 24. Steelers: Kyle Trask, Florida LSU : 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR SAINTS : N/A

: N/A OTHER SEC: 7. Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 10. Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 17. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 22. Titans: Christian Barmore, DE, Alabama; 23. Jets: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina

CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 19. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama;

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 19. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; LSU : 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 27. Jets: Terrace Marshall, WR;

: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 27. Jets: Terrace Marshall, WR; SAINTS, No. 29 : Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue OTHER SEC: 5. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 7. Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 11. Giants: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 19. Football Team: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama; 27. Bucs: Christian Barmore, DE, Alabama; 30. Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

CBS SPORTS (Ryan Wilson)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 3. Dolphins: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 12. 49ers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama;

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 3. Dolphins: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 12. 49ers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; LSU : 6. Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 27. Jets: Terrace Marshall, WR

: 6. Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 27. Jets: Terrace Marshall, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama OTHER SEC: 2. Bengals: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 14. Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 17. Raiders: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 20. Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 21. Jaguars: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 25. Bucs: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 28. Steelers: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 31. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

CBS SPORTS (Josh Edwards)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU;

: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; LSU : 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

: 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

: Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Patrick Surtain, CB; 10. Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 23. Browns: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 27. Jets: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 31. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

FOX SPORTS (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 9. Broncos: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State;

: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 9. Broncos: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; LSU : 7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR

: 7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12, 49ers: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 24. Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 31. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri; 32. Chiefs: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

ATHLON SPORTS (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State LSU : 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 31. Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR

: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 31. Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue OTHER SEC: 12. Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 13. Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 16. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 18. Dolphins: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 22. Colts: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 23. Browns: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 28. Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

USA TODAY (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama LSU : 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson

: Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 13. Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 17. Raiders: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 22. Colts: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 28. Steelers: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama; 30. Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia; 31. Packers: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

NEWSDAY (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 9. Broncos: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 12. 49ers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama;

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 9. Broncos: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 12. 49ers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; LSU : 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

: 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR SAINTS : N/A

: N/A OTHER SEC: 4. Falcons: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 11. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 17. Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia; 18. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 24. Steelers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

ESPN (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 21. Colts: Mac Jones, Alabama

: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 21. Colts: Mac Jones, Alabama LSU : 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 31. Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR

: 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 31. Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR SAINTS, No. 30 : Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri OTHER SEC: 3. Dolphins: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 8. Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 17. Raiders: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 20. Bears: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss; 27. Bucs: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama; 28. Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

ATLANTAFALCONS DOT COM (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 22. Colts: Kyle Trask, Florida

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 22. Colts: Kyle Trask, Florida LSU : 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR

: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 20: Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 21: Jaguars: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 26. Ravens: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss; 30. Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

NJ DOT COM (link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State;

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; LSU : 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 32. Chiefs; Terrace Marshall, WR

: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 32. Chiefs; Terrace Marshall, WR SAINTS, No. 29 : Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12. 49ers: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 15. Patriots: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia; 21. Colts: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

MULTI ROUND

WALTERFOOTBALL (2-round; link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 51. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 58. Bucs: Kyle Trask, Florida

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 51. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 58. Bucs: Kyle Trask, Florida LSU : 6. Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 19. Football Team: Terrace Marshall, WR;

: 6. Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 19. Football Team: Terrace Marshall, WR; SAINTS : 29. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh; 61. Tyson Cambell, CB, Georgia

: 29. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh; 61. Tyson Cambell, CB, Georgia OTHER SEC (round 1) : 5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12. 49ers: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 23. Browns: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 30. Bills: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt; 31. Packers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

: 5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12. 49ers: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 23. Browns: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 30. Bills: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt; 31. Packers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama OTHER SEC (round 2): 35. Falcons: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 40. Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 42. Cowboys: Tedarrel Slaton, DT, Florida; 46. Patriots: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 56. Colts: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia; 57. Ravens: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama; 59. Steelers: Trey Hill, C, Georgia

WALTERFOOTBALL (3-round; link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Zach Wilson; 51. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 56. Colts: Kyle Trask, Florida; 59. Steelers: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 78. Vikings: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Zach Wilson; 51. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 56. Colts: Kyle Trask, Florida; 59. Steelers: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 78. Vikings: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M LSU : 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 23. Browns: Terrace Marshall, WR; 52. Bears: Kary Vincent Jr., CB

: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 23. Browns: Terrace Marshall, WR; 52. Bears: Kary Vincent Jr., CB SAINTS : 29. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon; 61. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota;

: 29. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon; 61. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota; OTHER SEC (1st round) : 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 8. Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 12. 49ers: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 14. Vikings: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 26. Ravens: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 27. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 32. Chiefs: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 8. Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 12. 49ers: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 14. Vikings: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 26. Ravens: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 27. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 32. Chiefs: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia OTHER SEC (2nd round): 33. Jaguars: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 37. Eagles: Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama; 42. Giants: Cade mays, OT, Tennessee; 43. 49ers: Trey Hill, C, Georgia; 45. Jaguars: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama; 47. Chargers: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama; 63. Packers: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

TANKATHON (3-round; link)

QUARTERBACKS : 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; 43. 49ers: Kyle Trask, Florida; 74. Football Team: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest

: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; 43. 49ers: Kyle Trask, Florida; 74. Football Team: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest LSU : 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 46. Patriots: Terrace Marshall, WR; 78. Chargers: Tyler Shelvin, DL; 93. Browns: Jabril Cox, LB

: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 46. Patriots: Terrace Marshall, WR; 78. Chargers: Tyler Shelvin, DL; 93. Browns: Jabril Cox, LB SAINTS : 29. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue; 61. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

: 29. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue; 61. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State OTHER SEC (1st round) : 7. Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 16. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 17. Raiders: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 25. Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 26. Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 28. Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 30. Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri;

: 7. Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 16. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 17. Raiders: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 25. Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 26. Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 28. Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 30. Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri; OTHER SEC (2nd round): 33. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia; 34. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 40. Broncos: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 50. Dolphins: Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee; 53. Titans: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 60. Browns: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia; 63. Packers: Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama; 64. Chiefs

DRAFTTEK (7-round; link)