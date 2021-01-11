After its Joe Burrow-led title run LSU sent an SEC-record 14 players to pro teams in the 2020 NFL draft, but the 2021 edition is shaping up quite differently.
Those 14 picks included the No. 1 overall selection and five first-round picks. But a majority of the 15 mock drafts surveyed this week have just one LSU player's name being called on Day 1.
That name is Ja'Marr Chase. The star wide receiver, who opted out before LSU's recent season due to the coronavirus pandemic, is projected in the top 10 of all mock drafts surveyed. He was tabbed as high as No. 3 to the Miami Dolphins, but no lower than No. 7 to the Lions.
The most popular landing spots for Chase were to the Dolphins at the 3 pick (4 times), the Bengals at No. 5 (5 times) and the Lions at 7 (4 times).
Only one other LSU player appeared in the first round of any mock draft surveyed: Terrace Marshall, another LSU wide receiver who finished the 2020 season opting out to prepare for the NFL. He appeared in the first round of five mock drafts and as high as No. 9 to the Washington Football Team.
Of the four multi-round mock drafts surveyed, Marshall appeared in the first round of two and the second round of two, his most popular landing spots were the Jets at No. 27 (twice) and the Packers at No. 31 (twice).
Four other LSU players appear in the second round or beyond of the four multi-round mock drafts surveyed:
- Tyler Shelvin: 2/4 (picks 50 & 78)
- Kary Vincent Jr.: 2/4 (picks 50 & 199)
- Jabril Cox: 2/4 (picks 93 & 114)
- JaCoby Stevens: 1/4 (pick 188)
Other notable LSU players who have already declared for the draft include:
- Zach Von Rosenberg, punter
- Racey McMath, wide receiver
- Tory Carter, fullback/tight end
Only the top 24 picks in the draft order are set as of this week, with the 8 later picks projected based on playoff seeds.
One of those teams without a set draft slot is the Saints, with a projected pick of No. 29. The players mocked to the Saints in the first round include:
- Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (twice)
- Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (three times)
- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
- Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
- Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
- Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
- Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
Scroll through the list below for all the LSU and Saints picks from each mock draft, compiled from NFLMockDraftDatabase.com, along with a breakdown of the quarterbacks selected and the other SEC players mocked to go in the early rounds.
FIRST ROUND
SPORTING NEWS (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Carolina Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 12. 49ers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 20. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 24. Steelers: Kyle Trask, Florida
- LSU: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- SAINTS: N/A
- OTHER SEC: 7. Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 10. Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 17. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 22. Titans: Christian Barmore, DE, Alabama; 23. Jets: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina
CBS SPORTS (Chris Trapasso)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 19. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama;
- LSU: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 27. Jets: Terrace Marshall, WR;
- SAINTS, No. 29: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
- OTHER SEC: 5. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 7. Lions: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 11. Giants: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 19. Football Team: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama; 27. Bucs: Christian Barmore, DE, Alabama; 30. Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
CBS SPORTS (Ryan Wilson)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 3. Dolphins: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 12. 49ers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama;
- LSU: 6. Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 27. Jets: Terrace Marshall, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- OTHER SEC: 2. Bengals: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 14. Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 17. Raiders: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 20. Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 21. Jaguars: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 25. Bucs: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 28. Steelers: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 31. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
CBS SPORTS (Josh Edwards)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU;
- LSU: 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
- OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Patrick Surtain, CB; 10. Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 23. Browns: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 27. Jets: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 31. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
FOX SPORTS (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 9. Broncos: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State;
- LSU: 7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
- OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12, 49ers: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 24. Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 31. Packers: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri; 32. Chiefs: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia
ATHLON SPORTS (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Zach Wilson, BYU; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State
- LSU: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 31. Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
- OTHER SEC: 12. Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 13. Chargers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 16. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 18. Dolphins: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 22. Colts: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 23. Browns: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 28. Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
USA TODAY (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama
- LSU: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Derion Kendrick, CB, Clemson
- OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 13. Chargers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 17. Raiders: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 22. Colts: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 28. Steelers: Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama; 30. Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia; 31. Packers: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
NEWSDAY (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 9. Broncos: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 12. 49ers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama;
- LSU: 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- SAINTS: N/A
- OTHER SEC: 4. Falcons: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 11. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 17. Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia; 18. Cardinals: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 24. Steelers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
ESPN (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 21. Colts: Mac Jones, Alabama
- LSU: 7. Lions: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 31. Packers: Terrace Marshall, WR
- SAINTS, No. 30: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- OTHER SEC: 3. Dolphins: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 8. Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 10. Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 17. Raiders: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 20. Bears: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss; 27. Bucs: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama; 28. Steelers: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
ATLANTAFALCONS DOT COM (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 22. Colts: Kyle Trask, Florida
- LSU: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
- OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Cowboys: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 20: Bears: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 21: Jaguars: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 26. Ravens: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss; 30. Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
NJ DOT COM (link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 4. Falcons: Zach Wilson, BYU; 19. Football Team: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State;
- LSU: 3. Dolphins: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 32. Chiefs; Terrace Marshall, WR
- SAINTS, No. 29: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
- OTHER SEC: 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12. 49ers: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 15. Patriots: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia; 21. Colts: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
MULTI ROUND
WALTERFOOTBALL (2-round; link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 51. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 58. Bucs: Kyle Trask, Florida
- LSU: 6. Eagles: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 19. Football Team: Terrace Marshall, WR;
- SAINTS: 29. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh; 61. Tyson Cambell, CB, Georgia
- OTHER SEC (round 1): 5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 10. Giants: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 12. 49ers: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 15. Patriots: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 23. Browns: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 30. Bills: Dayo Odeyingbo, DE, Vanderbilt; 31. Packers: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
- OTHER SEC (round 2): 35. Falcons: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 40. Broncos: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 42. Cowboys: Tedarrel Slaton, DT, Florida; 46. Patriots: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 56. Colts: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia; 57. Ravens: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama; 59. Steelers: Trey Hill, C, Georgia
WALTERFOOTBALL (3-round; link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 7. Lions: Zach Wilson, BYU; 15. Patriots: Zach Wilson; 51. Football Team: Mac Jones, Alabama; 56. Colts: Kyle Trask, Florida; 59. Steelers: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 78. Vikings: Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
- LSU: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 23. Browns: Terrace Marshall, WR; 52. Bears: Kary Vincent Jr., CB
- SAINTS: 29. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon; 61. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota;
- OTHER SEC (1st round): 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 8. Panthers: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 11. Giants: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 12. 49ers: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 14. Vikings: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 26. Ravens: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 27. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 32. Chiefs: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- OTHER SEC (2nd round): 33. Jaguars: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 37. Eagles: Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama; 42. Giants: Cade mays, OT, Tennessee; 43. 49ers: Trey Hill, C, Georgia; 45. Jaguars: Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama; 47. Chargers: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama; 63. Packers: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida
TANKATHON (3-round; link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 2. Jets: Zach Wilson, BYU; 4. Falcons: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 8. Panthers: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 15. Patriots: Mac Jones, Alabama; 43. 49ers: Kyle Trask, Florida; 74. Football Team: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest
- LSU: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 46. Patriots: Terrace Marshall, WR; 78. Chargers: Tyler Shelvin, DL; 93. Browns: Jabril Cox, LB
- SAINTS: 29. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue; 61. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
- OTHER SEC (1st round): 7. Lions: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 9. Broncos: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 16. Cardinals: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 17. Raiders: Jaycee Horn, CB, S. Carolina; 18. Dolphins: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 25. Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 26. Browns: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 28. Ravens: Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia; 30. Bills: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri;
- OTHER SEC (2nd round): 33. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia; 34. Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 40. Broncos: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 50. Dolphins: Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee; 53. Titans: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida; 60. Browns: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia; 63. Packers: Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama; 64. Chiefs
DRAFTTEK (7-round; link)
- QUARTERBACKS: 1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 8. Panthers: Justin Fields, Ohio State; 12. 49ers: Zach Wilson, BYU; 14. Vikings: Trey Lance, N. Dakota State; 20. Bears: Kyle Trask, Florida; 66. Jets: Mac Brown, Alabama; 82. Football Team: Sam Ehlinger, Texas; 102. Lions: Jamie Newman, Wake Forest; 141. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati; 220. Browns: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
- LSU: 5. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase, WR; 48. Raiders: Terrace Marshall, WR; 50. Dolphins: Tyler Shelvin, DL; 114. Jabril Cox, LSU; 180. Colts: JaCoby Stevens, S; 199. Broncos: Kary Vincent Jr., CB
- SAINTS: 29. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri; 61. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest; 124. Shane Buechele, QB, SMU; 156. Jack Sanborn, OLB, Wisconsin; 219. Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin
- OTHER SEC (1st round): 4. Falcons: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama; 6. Eagles: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama; 7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama; 9. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama; 15. Patriots: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; 16. Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, Alabama; 19. Football Team: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama; 30. Bills: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
- OTHER SEC (2nd round): 33. Jaguars: Ben Cleveland, OG, Georgia; 38. Bengals: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama; 46. Patriots: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn; 47. Chargers: Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee; 59. Seahawks: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama; 60. Steelers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia