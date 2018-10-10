Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday morning's SEC teleconference that he plans on starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips "to be full speed by Saturday afternoon" when No. 2 Georgia comes to Tiger Stadium.

Phillips, a 6-foot-4, 229-pound sophomore from Nashville, Tennessee, ranks third on the team with 37 total tackles and has not played since taking a late hit in LSU's 45-16 win over Ole Miss.

True freshman Micah Baskerville started in Phillips' place against Florida, and he recorded 11 total tackles.

"I thought Micah played well," Orgeron said. "But he had like five missed tackles. He had some misfits. So did some other guys. I think Jacob's experience is going to help us there. I plan him to be full speed by Saturday afternoon."

