The No. 7 LSU Tigers look to bounce back from last week's blowout loss to Alabama, and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, when they visit Fayetteville Saturday night for a duel with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
LSU is facing an Arkansas team in the middle of one of its worst seasons in program history under first-year head coach Chad Morris, but the Tigers are not taking the Razorbacks lightly.
Arkansas used to be a hangover game for LSU. Recently, it's been more of a cure for what ails the Tigers.
Get important game day information and catch up on key storylines to follow below.
--
THE GAME
WHO: No. 7 LSU (7-2) at Arkansas (2-7)
When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)
WHERE: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas
On a chilly Saturday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas, LSU can't get surprised by a Razorbacks program on pace to record the most losses in it …
BROADCAST INFO
TV: SEC Network
RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)
Click here for more radio affiliates
STREAMING: WatchESPN app
KEY STORYLINES
-- Ed Orgeron returns to Arkansas, where he earned $25 checks, discovered white gravy and 'Eagle' defense
-- State of the LSU offense: How do the Tigers view their offense after shutout to Alabama?
-- Red-zone blues: LSU hasn't taken full advantage of its 40 trips inside the opponents' 20 this season
-- Rabalais: On LSU's narrow (but real) path to the CFP semifinals, and what happens if the Tigers don't get there
-- Orgeron: LSU DL Breiden Fehoko won't play against Arkansas; FS John Battle will play in emergency
-- LSU QB Joe Burro relishing opportunity to play in 'football weather' Saturday at Arkansas
-- Four Downs: Scott Rabalais calls the Hogs, and what the Tigers must do to beat them
-- LSU vs. Arkansas numbers to know: Tigers have never lost back-to-back games under Ed Orgeron
LSU is a minus-13 point favorite over struggling Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 Southeastern Conference), which is the highest the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 SEC) h…
LIVE UPDATES
Can't see updates below? Click here.
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' game with Arkansas on Saturday night.