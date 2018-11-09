lsuarkansas1319.111217 bf
LSU linebacker Devin White (40) and defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) converge on Arkansas running back David Williams (33) to make the stop during the first half of LSU's game against Arkansas at Tiger Stadium on Saturday Nov. 11, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The No. 7 LSU Tigers look to bounce back from last week's blowout loss to Alabama, and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, when they visit Fayetteville Saturday night for a duel with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

LSU is facing an Arkansas team in the middle of one of its worst seasons in program history under first-year head coach Chad Morris, but the Tigers are not taking the Razorbacks lightly. 

Get important game day information and catch up on key storylines to follow below. 

THE GAME

WHO: No. 7 LSU (7-2) at Arkansas (2-7)

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

BROADCAST INFO

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

LIVE UPDATES

