The No. 7 LSU Tigers look to bounce back from last week's blowout loss to Alabama, and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, when they visit Fayetteville Saturday night for a duel with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

LSU is facing an Arkansas team in the middle of one of its worst seasons in program history under first-year head coach Chad Morris, but the Tigers are not taking the Razorbacks lightly.

Get important game day information and catch up on key storylines to follow below.

--

THE GAME

WHO: No. 7 LSU (7-2) at Arkansas (2-7)

When: 6:30 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

LSU-Arkansas scouting report: Tigers can't get caught by the tail On a chilly Saturday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas, LSU can't get surprised by a Razorbacks program on pace to record the most losses in it …

BROADCAST INFO

TV: SEC Network

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

-- Ed Orgeron returns to Arkansas, where he earned $25 checks, discovered white gravy and 'Eagle' defense

-- State of the LSU offense: How do the Tigers view their offense after shutout to Alabama?

-- Red-zone blues: LSU hasn't taken full advantage of its 40 trips inside the opponents' 20 this season

-- Rabalais: On LSU's narrow (but real) path to the CFP semifinals, and what happens if the Tigers don't get there

-- Orgeron: LSU DL Breiden Fehoko won't play against Arkansas; FS John Battle will play in emergency

-- LSU QB Joe Burro relishing opportunity to play in 'football weather' Saturday at Arkansas

-- Four Downs: Scott Rabalais calls the Hogs, and what the Tigers must do to beat them

-- LSU vs. Arkansas numbers to know: Tigers have never lost back-to-back games under Ed Orgeron

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see updates below? Click here.