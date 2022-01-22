They looked like legit challengers to Auburn and Kentucky, two teams that have started to separate themselves from the pack in the SEC.
Since beating Kentucky and Tennessee in the same week, however, the LSU Tigers have dropped two of their last games against Alabama and Arkansas, dropping them to 3-3 in the conference after starting conference play winning three of their first four games.
With Xavier Pinson still sidelined with an injury he suffered a few weeks ago when these two teams last met, LSU looks to get back to its winning ways and keep pace with the top of the conference as they face Tennessee this afternoon for the second time in 15 days.
LSU won the first matchup, but No. 24 Tennessee, who enters the game at 12-5, 3-3 in the conference, looks to even the season series and supplant themselves back into the race for the SEC regular-season crown, although Auburn is beginning to run away with it.
Darius Days, who rolled his ankle in the first half of Wednesday night's loss to Alabama, is a game-time decision, according to head coach Will Wade.
Here's what you need to know ahead of this pivotal SEC matchup between these two top 25 teams.
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers
When: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. on ESPN
Where: Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN
The line: Tennessee (-5.5) vs. LSU, O/U 132.0 via Caesars Sportsbook
Series record: Tennessee leads 65-50, dating to 1933. LSU won last matchup.
No. 24 Tennessee record: 12-5 (3-3)
No. 13 LSU record: 15-3 (3-3)
HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING
The game is available to watch on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes ESPN.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
16.0: The leading scorer for both teams is LSU sophomore forward Tari Eason, who is averaging exactly 16 points per game.
12: The margin of victory in LSU's win over Tennessee over two weeks ago, 79-67.
116: This will be the 116th meeting all time between the Tigers and Vols, the first matchup dating back to 1933.
