The LSU women’s basketball team is riding an 11-game win streak and has won its last six games by an average of 31 points.

The latter trend is unlikely to continue because the No. 19 Tigers are starting Southeastern Conference play and they aren’t opening with the league’s bottom feeders.

LSU travels to meet No. 13 Georgia at 6 p.m. Thursday in Stegman Coliseum, followed by home dates against No. 23 Texas A&M on Sunday and No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 6.

When LSU coach Kim Mulkey was asked how her team kept its focus while dispatching overmatched non-conference foes, she pointed to the trio of games.

“It’s called Georgia, Texas A&M, South Carolina: That’ll bring you nightmares,” Mulkey said after Monday’s victory over Samford. “I don’t have to keep them focused.”

LSU has beaten No. 14 Iowa State 69-60 and handled Power 5 teams Clemson and Texas Tech by 14 points each in a holiday tournament. But conference play against ranked opponents is the real beginning of the path to an NCAA tournament berth.

LSU won at Georgia last year, but the Bulldogs are off to an 11-1 start with a 71-67 victory against No. 17 Notre Dame, and its lone loss was to No. 16 Georgia Tech 55-54. Georgia has a NET rating of 14 compared to LSU’s 23.

“(They’re) very similar to us: quickness on the perimeter, athleticism, big inside, older players,” Mulkey said. “It’s going to be a typical SEC basketball game. It’s going to boil down to who makes the plays in the clutch, defensively or offensively. In this league, when you’re so similar and there’s very little difference between you, it usually boils down to someone making a big play when the game’s on the line. It won’t be coaching, it comes down to the players.”

Georgia is well-rounded with 6-foot-4 center Jenna Staiti leading the way with a 14.2 scoring average and 7.3 rebounds per game. Point guard Que Morrison is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 assists while Sarah Ashlee-Barker provides a strong inside-outside presence with a 10.5 scoring average. Ashlee-Barker is the team’s top 3-point shooter, hitting 19 of 54 (35.2%).

LSU counters with All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer returning to her home state. The Marietta native is averaging 17.2 points and 5.2 assists. She had a double-double against Stamford and is one assist short of 500 for her career.

Alexis Morris (13.7) is expected back after missing the last game with a respiratory illness. Those two plus Jailin Cherry and reserve Ryann Payne give LSU one of the best backcourts in the league.

“We have four of the finest, quickest guards in the league,” Mulkey said. “Ryann stepped right in like she had done when Cherry was out with an injury.”

LSU also has some strength inside from an improved Faustine Aifuwa, who has 46 points and 36 rebounds combined in her past four games. Along with leading rebounder Autumn Newby, she has helped LSU outboard opponents by 12.6 per game.

“We match up well,” Cherry said. “They like to run in transition. We have to stop their transition game, score the ball and just play.”

