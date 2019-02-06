Ed Orgeron offered his first public thoughts on the hiring of new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who filled the now-retired Jerry Sullivan's spot on the coaching staff in January.
Orgeron called Brady "a game-changer," and said that the LSU players went crazy when the 28-year-old's hiring was announced.
"I've never seen players go crazy for an assistant coach like that," said Orgeron, who noted it was probably because he was close to their age. "I'm sure he's a relief to them."
Brady, a former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant, impressed Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff last summer, when part of the Saints offensive coaching staff came down to Baton Rouge to give a presentation about their schemes.
"Joe just took it over," Orgeron said. "And we could tell right there that this guy is special."
Orgeron said Brady is "an expert" in the run-pass option offense, which is something he said he's been working toward since he was hired full-time head coach after the 2016 season.
"We are retooling the offense," Orgeron said. "It's exactly what I wanted from the get-go. I think Joe and (offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger will work well together."