LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday the Tigers tried to revert a little too much to the “check with me” situations at the line of scrimmage in Saturday’s 24-19 loss to Auburn and that going faster is an emphasis in practice this week for their game with No. 16-ranked Kentucky.

“I think we went back to trying a little too much,” Orgeron said in his weekly appearance on the “Off the Bench” radio show on WNXX-FM 104.5. “We had a couple of ideas we wanted to try and it just didn’t work out. We are better off when we go ‘warp’ where we call (a play) and run it. We went back to trying some things and trying to do a little too much, and obviously it got to us.”

Orgeron said while LSU practices its two-minute or “hurry up” offense three days a week, the Tigers weren’t well organized at a crucial moment of the game. LSU started its last possession with 3:11 left after Auburn scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. LSU had to burn a time out before the drive even began as the play clock was running down, a huge mistake given the circumstances.

“Obviously, we weren’t very well organized on the first play and had to call a time out” on the last drive, Coach O said. “We talked about that. I take the responsibility for that. That’s something we’ll work on this week.”

Orgeron was asked what freshman running back Corey Kiner, one of the few bright spots in an LSU running game ranked 128th of 130 FBS teams nationally, has to do to get more touches. Kiner had five carries for a team-high 22 yards against Auburn as the Tigers netted just 33 yards on 25 carries, an anemic 1.3 yards per rush.

“Just keep on doing what he’s doing,” Orgeron said. “We have talked about it. We are going to give him and (freshman tailback) Armoni Goodwin more consistent touches. Those guys are moving up on the depth chart fast.”

LSU (3-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) is a 3-point underdog to Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC), which is seeking the program’s first 6-0 start since 1950. Orgeron said it’s obvious on film why the Wildcats are winning despite ranking 129th nationally with a minus-1.80 turnover margin (minus-9 overall).

“They have a good offensive scheme,” Orgeron said. “They’re well-rounded. They have the leading wide receiver in the SEC (Wan’Dale Robinson, 467 yards) and the leading rusher (Chris Rodriguez Jr., 124.2 ypg). Their line does a good job of zone blocking. They protect the quarterback.

“The thing that surprises me about this team is they’re 5-0 and they’re minus-9 in turnover ratio. That’s very unusual. They’re playing darned good defense. They’re very stingy. They play good sound football. Minus-9 usually leads to losses, but that tells you how good a football they’re playing on both sides.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.