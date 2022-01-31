Upon completion of the 2021 season with an NCAA tournament loss to Michigan, Will Wade and his staff and players spent months trying to solve their defensive woes.
As a result, a major problem during Wade’s first four seasons at LSU became one of the team’s strengths — especially during a 15-1 start to the season.
The Tigers buckled down and rose to the top of the national charts in adjusted defensive efficiency, a key stat that measures points allowed per 100 possessions.
Even though they’ve lost four of their last five games, they’re still leading the nation in giving up 82.4 points per 100 possessions with VCU coming in a distant second at 85.2.
But after fixing the defense, the offense is struggling mightily — particularly in Southeastern Conference play.
After falling to TCU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, No. 25 LSU (16-5, 4-4 SEC) will try to get in rhythm offensively when it returns to league play at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Ole Miss (11-10, 2-6) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Wade knows winning just one of its past four SEC games won’t cut it for LSU heading into the stretch run, so the message was simple heading back into the conference cauldron.
“The message was we’ve got 10 SEC games left and we’ve got to win quite a few of them, a lot more than we’ve been winning,” he said. “We can’t keep winning at a 50% clip in the league.
“We've got to win. We’ve got to win quite a few of them, so we’ve got to get to work.”
With that said, Wade knows it’s imperative the Tigers start showing some signs of improvement on the offensive end before the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
His team ranks 199th out of 350 Division I teams in field-goal shooting at 43.9% this season, but that dwindles to 41.1% in its eight SEC games — tying the Tigers for 13th in the 14-team league with Alabama.
The numbers are strikingly similar when it comes to scoring.
LSU leads the league in allowing 64.8 points a game in conference play only, but ranks 13th in averaging just 63.5.
To try and snap his team out of its funk before it’s too late, Wade and a couple of staff members spent 90 minutes on a Zoom call Sunday with an NBA shooting expert who specializes in finishing at the rim.
In a 77-68 loss to TCU, LSU shot 36.9% from the field. But the Tigers were just 9 of 23 (39.1%) from inside the restricted area near the goal, which means they missed too many layups and other point-blank shots.
“We went through every finish (from the TCU game) and went through the balance issues,” Wade said. “We’re actually working on it right now; we’ve got guys in the gym working on some finishing stuff right now.”
Just two of the 10 players Wade has used in his rotation this season are shooting better than 48% from the field in SEC play.
Tari Eason, the team’s leading scorer, is hitting 51.2% against league foes and Shareef O’Neal is shooting 55.6% in limited minutes since returning from a foot injury.
“I feel like we haven't done enough to help our guys sometimes,” Wade said.
He said he understood TCU was athletic and made some plays at the rim, but it was obvious to him immediately after the game something needed to be done — and it couldn’t wait any longer.
With his team missing so many chip-shots, he quickly dialed up the NBA scout who had helped him two weeks ago to curb the Tigers’ turnover issues. They had just nine against TCU.
Wade declined to identify the scout, a former college head coach with whom he recently reconnected after knowing each other years ago.
“This guy is one of the most detailed people I’ve ever been around,” he said. “He's just phenomenal. I feel like an idiot every time I get off the Zoom just because of how smart he is.
“He gave us some great ideas as it relates to floaters and touch shots and layups,” Wade added. “It gives us some really, really good ideas that we're going to start working on.”