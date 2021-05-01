lsuoklahoma.122919 HS 4446.JPG
LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) carries the ball before the stop by Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley (11) in the second half of LSU's 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Another LSU speedster is getting his NFL shot, with wide receiver Racey McMath being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 205 pick in the sixth-round.

McMath, a key contributor on the Tigers' special teams units as a gunner, became the fifth LSU player to land with his first NFL team over the weekend.

McMath, a New Orleans native and Edna Karr alum, started six games in the 2020 season after starring as gunner on LSU special teams in previous seasons. He rolled up 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown before his season was cut short by an injury suffered against Arkansas.

With good size at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, McMath ran a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.34 at LSU's pro day last month

