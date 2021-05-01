Another LSU speedster is getting his NFL shot, with wide receiver Racey McMath being selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 205 pick in the sixth-round.
McMath, a key contributor on the Tigers' special teams units as a gunner, became the fifth LSU player to land with his first NFL team over the weekend.
Racey McMath is the pick! #TitansDraft pic.twitter.com/TnjYxEMs8H— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 1, 2021
McMath, a New Orleans native and Edna Karr alum, started six games in the 2020 season after starring as gunner on LSU special teams in previous seasons. He rolled up 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown before his season was cut short by an injury suffered against Arkansas.
With good size at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, McMath ran a blazing 40-yard dash time of 4.34 at LSU's pro day last month.