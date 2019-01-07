1. WHAT WE LEARNED
We saw why ex-Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant packed his bags after four games this season. Tigers freshman Trevor Lawrence wasn’t always on the mark Monday night, but more than enough times he carved up the Alabama defense with long, destructive passes. Credit Clemson’s offensive line with keeping Lawrence out of the clutches of Quinnen Williams, but oh that quick release …
2. TRENDING NOW
Alabama’s gambles. Trailing 21-16 early in the second quarter, Nick Saban went for it on fourth-and-1 from his 34 and made it, though the drive ended in an interception. On the first drive of the third quarter down 31-16, Saban faked a field goal that came up 8 yards short. Alabama loses occasionally, but rarely ever slips into panic mode.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
Was Clemson’s smashing rout of Alabama merely one team beating another for a championship or a paradigm shift atop the college football world? One expects these two teams will be ranked 1-2 to start next season, but it will be Clemson that is No. 1 with a quarterback in Lawrence who is just the kind of talent that gives the Tide fits.