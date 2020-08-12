Larry McDonald, the father of former standout LSU pitcher Ben McDonald, is scheduled to leave a Baton Rouge-area hospital Thursday after a lengthy fight against coronavirus.
Ben McDonald said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday night that his father isn't quite "all the way back" and is "extremely weak."
"But from where he was, y'all, a couple of weeks ago, it's a small miracle that he is coming home," he said.
Good news to share! Just wanted to say thank you for all ur thoughts and 🙏 Dad is headed home! 👊 pic.twitter.com/ZcpAvOCBWm— Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) August 12, 2020
Ben McDonald thanked folks for reaching out to him and his family upon hearing the news of his father being hospitalized.
Larry McDonald, an 80-year-old with underlying conditions according to his son, will have spent about three-and-a-half weeks in the hospital.
Louisiana has been one of the states hit hardest by coronavirus. As of Wednesday, the state reported 134,304 cases and 4,238 deaths. There are more than 1,300 patients hospitalized across the state, and more than 200 are on ventilators, according to the Louisiana Dept. of Health.