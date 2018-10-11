LSU may be expecting a record-setting crowd on Saturday as No. 2 Georgia visits Tiger Stadium, but one analyst says he doesn't expect it to have much of an effect on the Bulldogs.

Gary Danielson, who has served as a color analyst for LSU (4-1) and Georgia (5-0) games this season, said in an interview with The Athletic that the atmosphere will mean more for the Tigers than it hurts the Bulldogs.

"I think both teams are relatively battle-tested. … I don’t see where the crowd noise or playing there will affect this (Georgia) team," Danielson said in an extensive interview looking ahead to the high-impact SEC showdown. "I think LSU can affect this team. I think LSU can grab juice by playing at home. I don’t see where it’s going to affect Georgia’s play that much."

LSU is fresh off a tough loss against Florida, in which they held a six-point lead in the fourth quarter. Danielson, however, said it shouldn't remove the luster from this weekend's matchup, however, since LSU now knows it must win out.

"Actually, it zeroes in the importance of the game much more for LSU. The way they lost, specifically, to Florida, and they know now they need to win the rest of their games," Danielson said. "They know they’ve got both Georgia and Alabama coming into their place, much the way Auburn did a year ago. ... So I think we’re going to get a focused and ready-to-play LSU team, even more so because of the loss."

Tickets for the game were sold out as of Monday morning, and Georgia had also sold all 6,000 of its allotted tickets, according to an announcement from the LSU ticket office.

The game marks the first time Georgia has played at Tiger Stadium since 2008, when the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 52-38.

It is the second announced sellout of the season, including the Tigers' home game against Louisiana Tech, which had an announced crowd of 102,321.

Fans to "arrive early and to carpool when possible to reduce the number of vehicles on the LSU campus."

The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

