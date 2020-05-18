Four-star recruit Khari Gee committed to LSU on Monday afternoon, giving the Tigers two defensive backs in their 2021 class.
Gee, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, picked LSU over Clemson. He announced his decision on Twitter.
"I'm determined to be great," Gee said in his commitment video. "Determined to leave a legacy. This is why I'm committing to the real DBU, Louisiana State University."
✞✞✞— KG (@KhariGee) May 18, 2020
Committed. pic.twitter.com/b2fLk5ZAXg
Gee is considered the No. 18 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, and the No. 337 overall recruit in the nation.
Gee joined three-star prospect Dakota Mitchell as the second safety committed to LSU. Gee's announcement, the fourth to LSU this month, gave the Tigers 11 verbal commitments in their 2021 class.