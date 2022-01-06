LSU junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. published his decision to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft in Players' Tribune on Thursday.
"Becoming a national champion and being a part of the real DBU. Those experiences will last me a lifetime, and I’m proud to say I contributed to that," Stingley said in the Players' Tribune. "I’ll always rep LSU and the brotherhood forever."
Stingley Jr., a 2019 SEC Newcomer of the year and 2020 first team All-American, missed the majority of the 2021 season after having foot surgery in October.
During the Tigers' 2019 National Championship season, he tallied 38 total tackles and six interceptions, returning 17 punts for 163 yards. Despite seeing limited time in the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to injury, Stingley is still projected to be a first-round draft pick.