The hammer throwers got the LSU men's and women's track teams off to a strong start Thursday before both teams flashed their speed on the track to kick off the 93rd Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Freshman Emma Robbins finished fourth in the hammer with a personal-record throw of 211 feet, 2 inches, which is good for third on the school's all-time list.
On the men's side, Jon Nerdal was third and Jake Norris fifth.
Nerdal was the top collegiate finisher with a throw of 226-5, which is fourth on the school's all-time list. Norris had a best of 225-0 on Thursday.
On the track, Alicia Stamey won the 1,500 "B" section final with a personal record of 4 minutes, 28.39 seconds. That time bettered her old PR of 4:39.76 by nearly 11½ seconds.
In the men's 1,500 "A" section final, Davis Bove was fourth in 3:47.69 and Eric Coston was seventh at 3:49.63.
In prelims, LSU had 10 athletes qualify for Saturday's finals with three of them posting the fastest time of the day in their events.
Freshman Sean Burrell's time of 45.42 seconds in the 400 meters topped all competitors in the prelims. The time went down as the 10th-fastest in school history.
Also, Brittley Humphrey clocked the fastest time in the 400-meter hurdles at 58.56 seconds and Terrance Laird was the top qualifier in the 200 with a time of 20.43 seconds.
Humphrey led a parade of Tigers across the finish line Thursday, giving LSU four of the nine qualifiers for Saturday's final.
Milan Young had the third-fastest time with a 58.59, Leah Phillips was fourth-fastest with a 58.60 and defending champion Jurnee Woodward was fifth at 58.64.
Also, Amber Anning (53.41) and Kiya Oviosun (54.45) qualified for the 400 final, Thelma Davies had the sixth-fastest time in the 200 (23.40) and Akanni Hislop posted the eighth-fastest time in the 200 (21.01) to join Laird in the final.
In the women's javelin "B" section, UL's Claire Meyers won with a throw of 163-9 and teammate Maria Bienvenu was fifth with a 151-2.