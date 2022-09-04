LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith left Sunday's game against Florida State in the first quarter after suffering an injury while celebrating a stop by his defense.
Smith jumped while celebrating and landed awkwardly on his left leg. He quickly fell to the ground, grasping his left knee while clearly in pain.
In obvious discomfort, Smith was helped to the sideline by a pair of trainers.
Smith walked slowly to the locker room after he was checked out in the injury tent, and it was reported by ABC in the third quarter that he wouldn't be available the rest of the game.
Smith had a brace on his left knee and was using crutches when he returned to the sideline in the second half. Tears were streaming down his cheeks.
Mason Smith with a very unfortunate injury. Would be big loss for LSU. pic.twitter.com/DCtg5PfIsq— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 5, 2022
Smith, a Houma native, was named a Freshman All-American following a strong 2021 campaign.
LSU defensive end B.J. Ojulari also left the field on the next play favoring his knee, but he was expected to return.