1. Restrictor plate
Alabama’s offense, which leads the SEC with 49 points and 538 yards per game, is awash with big playmakers: Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Damien Harris, Henry Ruggs, Irv Smith, the list seems endless. Georgia has to find a way to clamp down on Bama. That’s no easy task, especially for the Bulldogs, who have allowed five passing plays this season of 40-plus yards. The next big Bama explosion is just a play away.
2. Run to win
The SEC’s top rushing offense resides not in Tuscaloosa, but in Athens. The Bulldogs lead the SEC with 259.8 rushing yards per game and are tied with LSU with an SEC-best 29 rushing touchdowns. The best way for Georgia to defend Bama may be to keep Tua and friends off the field, moving the chains with its ground game. Sounds good on paper, but Alabama is allowing just 114 yards game on the ground.
3. The line to make
The problem with a Georgia “run right at ‘em” strategy is the Bulldogs come in pretty banged up on the offensive line with three injured would-be starters: Kendall Baker (out, knee), Cade Mays (burner, questionable) and Ben Cleveland (fibula, probable). The Bulldogs can be potent offensively with its stars like Jake Fromm, Elijah Holyfield and D’Andre Swift, but Fromm has to have time to throw and Holyfield needs someone to make a hole.
4. Bama’s Achilles’ toe
Bama kicker Joseph Bulovas of Mandeville is 12 of 16 on field goals and 63 of 68 on extra points. Paired with Bama’s Austin Jones, the Tide has missed eight PATs, twice as many as the SEC’s other kickers combined. Bama punter Skyler DeLong also ranks 15th (34.4 yards per punt). Georgia has a great kicker in Rodrigo Blankenship (19-22 FGs, 58-58 PATs). The difficulty with Bama is making a kick a game-deciding factor.