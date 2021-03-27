LSU ends its weekend series Sunday against Tennessee.
First, the Tigers will finish Game 2, a game suspended until 11:30 a.m. Sunday because of lightning. LSU was leading 8-7 in the top of the ninth.
Game 3 will begin 30 minutes after the final out and last seven innings.
Scroll below for key information, live updates and more.
WHEN: 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 2 on Sunday
WHERE: Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: According to Collegiate Baseball, LSU is ranked No. 14 and Tennessee is No. 27.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (1-0, 3.08 ERA, 26.1 IP, 4 BB, 30 SO); UT – Fr. RHP Blade Tidwell (3-0, 1.65 ERA, 27.1 IP, 7 BB, 27 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Tigers have to score more runs. Going into Saturday night's game against Tennessee, they had scored one run or less in three of their four Southeastern Conference games. They lost all three. The offense, so reliant on home runs, has disappeared during conference play as strikeouts rise. LSU can't win striking out an average of 10.75 times per game. It needs to turn things around offensively — and fast. The schedule doesn't get easier.