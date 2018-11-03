Score by quarters
Alabama 6 10 6 7 — 29
LSU 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
ALABAMA: Henry Ruggs 15 pass from Tua Tagovailoa at 4:58 (kick failed). DRIVE: 5 plays, 78 yards, 2:38. KEY PLAYS: Tagovailoa starts the drive with a 17-yard pass to Josh Jacobs to the Alabama 39. Tagovailoa 14-yard pass to Ruggs to the LSU 47. Najee Harris 28-yard run to the LSU 19. CRIMSON TIDE 6, TIGERS 0.
Second quarter
ALABAMA: Joseph Bulovas 23 field goal at 6:59. DRIVE: 15-75-7:15. KEY PLAYS: Tagovailoa 10-yard run to the Alabama 36. Damien Harris back-to-back runs of 9 and 10 yards moves the ball to the LSU 37. Damien Harris 3-yard run on third-and-3 keeps the drive going. Jacobs 4-yard run out of the wildcat formation on fourth-and-1 from the LSU 16 extends the drive. CRIMSON TIDE 9, TIGERS 0.
ALABAMA: Irv Smith 25 pass from Tagovailoa at 1:15 (Bulovas kick) DRIVE: 2-54-0:27. KEY PLAY: Tagovailoa 29-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy sets up the touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 16, TIGERS 0.
Third quarter
ALABAMA: Tagovailoa 44 run at 5:14 (kick blocked). DRIVE: 7-72-2:57. KEY PLAYS: Tagovailoa 16-yard pass to Smith on third-and-15 keeps the drive going at the Alabama 39. Tagovailoa 15-yard pass to Jeudy to the LSU 46. CRIMSON TIDE 22, TIGERS 0.
Fourth quarter
ALABAMA: Damien Harris 1 run at 5:42 (Bulovas kick). DRIVE: 8-80-5:03. KEY PLAYS: Najee Harris 29-yard run to the Alabama 49. Tagovailoa 24-yard pass to Jeudy to the LSU 20. Damien Harris 7-yard run to the 1 sets up the touchdown on the next play. CRIMSON TIDE 29, TIGERS 0.
FINAL SCORE: Alabama 29, LSU 0
RECORDS: Alabama 9-0, 6-0 SEC; LSU 7-2, 4-2 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 103,321
