1. WHAT WE LEARNED
Alabama is the best team in the country. By a mile. LSU is miles behind. This is not shocking news to observers of either program this season, but it was rather stunning to see it play out as it did in a mostly empty Tiger Stadium. The only thing this LSU team has in common with last year’s LSU national champions is the uniforms.
2. TRENDING NOW
The LSU defense. After two promising weeks trending in the right direction against Arkansas and Texas A&M, the Tigers turned into a pumpkin once again. Facing the nation’s best offense, LSU was shockingly out of its depth. Alabama scored on seven of its eight first-half possessions, only failing to score when it took a knee to end the half up 45-14 en route to the 55-17 rout.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
About the only good thing you could say for LSU is that the Tigers didn’t get shut out by Alabama like they did the past two times they met in Tiger Stadium in 2016 and 2018. But just how much daylight has grown between LSU’s win in Tuscaloosa last year and this game is alarming for any LSU coach, player or fan.