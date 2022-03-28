LSU forward Shareef O'Neal has become the third member of the Tigers' 2022 team to enter the transfer portal in the past week.
Multiple outlets reported Monday afternoon that O'Neal, the son of legendary LSU center Shaquille O'Neal, was adding his name to the portal.
O'Neal said in a since deleted tweet Monday that he was leaving open the option of returning to LSU.
The 6-foot-10, 220-pound O'Neal follows in the footsteps of guards Brandon Murray and Xavier Pinson, who put their names in last Thursday, just three days after Matt McMahon was hired to succeed Will Wade.
O'Neal, who played his high school ball in Los Angeles, was plagued by foot injuries in his two seasons at his father's alma mater after transferring in from UCLA in Feb. 2020.
The injuries limited him to 10 games in the 2020-21 season and 14 games this past season.
O'Neal averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in playing an average of 9.4 minutes this season. The previous year, he averaged 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.
O'Neal's best game in an LSU uniform came in a 75-55 blowout of Missouri on Feb. 26.
With his famous father watching from a seat at the end of the court, he came up with a career-high nine points on a 4-of-6 shooting night and added seven rebounds — his most with the Tigers — in just 18 minutes.
A four-star recruit who starred at the Crossroads School in Los Angeles, he was ranked 41st overall on the 247Sports composite listing as the No. 8 power forward nationally.
O'Neal's siblings, Shaqir and Amirah, are members of the Texas Southern men's and women's teams, respectively. Former LSU coach Johnny Jones coaches the TSU men.
Other scholarship players who may consider the portal are guards Eric Gaines, Justice Williams and Adam Miller, forwards Mwani Wilkinson, Alex Fudge, and Bradley Ezewiro; and centers Efton Reid and Jerrell Colbert.
Darius Days completed his eligibility this season.
In addition to the three players in the transfer portal, All-Southeastern Conference first-team pick Tari Eason, a 6-8 forward, announced Friday that he'll enter the NBA draft.
Eason's decision wasn't unexpected after he was named the SEC's sixth man of the year.
"I want people who want to be here," McMahon said Wednesday at his introductory news conference. "I want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're going to build here."