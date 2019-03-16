After winning the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Kentucky on a walk in the 12th inning, LSU captured the first series of its Southeastern Conference schedule.

The No. 10 Tigers won the second game of the day 16-4 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU (14-5) busted open the game early, scoring six runs — one unearned — in the second inning. Center fielder Zach Watson later hit his second home run of the season, and by the end of the fourth inning, LSU led 14-3.

The offensive explosion, aided by three Kentucky (13-6) errors, complemented the performance of starter Cole Henry, who exited last week after four scoreless innings with tightness in his upper back behind his throwing shoulder. Henry allowed three runs over five innings.

Completing the doubleheader and a day of pitching unlike LSU had experienced this year — the Tigers threw 17 shutout innings during the doubleheader — Trent Vietmeier, who recorded a career-high six strikeouts, allowed one run over four innings.