The on-field activities for the NFL combine begin Thursday, and the scheduled workout times for the six LSU players were released Thursday morning.
A few NFL draft analysts shared their evaluations of the Tigers earlier this week with The Advocate, and you can read where the athletes stand going into the combine here.
Here are the scheduled event times (all times Central):
Thursday, February 28
1 p.m. Cole Tracy bench press
2 p.m. Nick Brossette bench press
Friday, March 1
7 a.m. Cole Tracy 40-yard dash
8 a.m. Cole Tracy position drills
9 a.m. Cole Tracy vertical jump
10 a.m. Cole Tracy broad jump/Nick Brossette vertical jump
11a.m. Nick Brossette 40-yard dash
Noon Nick Brossette position drills
1 p.m. Nick Brossette broad jump
2 p.m. Foster Moreau bench press
Saturday, March 2
8 a.m. Foster Moreau 40-yard dash
8:30 a.m. Foster Moreau position drills
9:30 a.m. Foster Moreau vertical jump and broad jump
1 p.m. Devin White bench press
Sunday, March 3
11 a.m. Devin White 40-yard dash
11:30 a.m. Devin White vertical jump
Noon Devin White position drills/Greedy Williams bench press
1 p.m. Devin White broad jump/John Battle bench press
Monday, March 4
7 a.m. Greedy Williams 40-yard dash
8 a.m. Greedy Williams position drills
9 a.m. John Battle 40-yard dash/Greedy Williams vertical and broad jump
10 a.m. John Battle position drills
11 a.m. John Battle vertical and broad jump