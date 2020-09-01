TigerStadium.adv.001
Three LSU football games are scheduled to be televised on CBS and two more for ESPN networks, the Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday.

LSU's season-opener against Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 26 is scheduled to air on CBS network at 2:30 p.m.

Then, LSU's game at Auburn on Oct. 31 is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

A more prime-time spot is reserved for the LSU-Alabama rivalry on Nov. 14, which is scheduled to be televised at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.

Meanwhile, LSU’s Oct. 3 game at Vanderbilt will be at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, while its Oct. 17 game at Florida will be a 2:30 p.m. Central time kickoff on ESPN or ESPN2.

Five games are still to be determined in terms of network assignment and kickoff times: Oct. 10 versus Missouri, Oct. 24 versus South Carolina, Nov. 21 at Arkansas, Nov. 28 at Texas A&M and Dec. 5 versus Ole Miss.

2020 LSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (All times Central):

Sept. 26: Mississippi State at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Oct. 3: LSU at Vanderbilt: 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Oct. 10: Missouri at LSU, TBA

Oct. 17: LSU at Florida, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Oct. 24: South Carolina at LSU, TBA

Oct. 31: LSU at Auburn, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Nov. 7: open date

Nov. 14: Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m., CBS

Nov. 21: LSU at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 28: LSU at Texas A&M, TBA

Dec. 5: Ole Miss at LSU, TBA

