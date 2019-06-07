lsufsupreview.060819 HS 514.JPG
Florida State head coach Mike Martin, left, and LSU head coach Paul Mainieri share a laugh at practice ahead of the weekend's NCAA Baseball Super Regional, Friday, June 7, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU and Florida State begin the NCAA super regional on Saturday afternoon with a trip to the College World Series at stake.

Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Florida State is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 40-24. Southern Miss is 39-21.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RH Cole Henry (4-2, 3.51 ERA, 56.1 IP, 15 BB, 69 SO); FSU – Jr. LH Drew Parrish (8-5, 5.07 ERA, 81.2 IP, 29 BB, 112 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Recent production from right-handed hitters Saul Garza, Brandt Broussard and Zach Watson have bolstered LSU's lineup in the postseason. The Tigers still rely on left-handed bats like Antoine Duplantis and Josh Smith, but at times this season, they used a lineup with six lefties. More production its right-handed hitters helps LSU in game one against Parrish, a left-handed pitcher who gave up five runs his last start.

