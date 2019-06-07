LSU and Florida State begin the NCAA super regional on Saturday afternoon with a trip to the College World Series at stake.

Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: ESPN3

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 13 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. Florida State is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 40-24. Southern Miss is 39-21.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RH Cole Henry (4-2, 3.51 ERA, 56.1 IP, 15 BB, 69 SO); FSU – Jr. LH Drew Parrish (8-5, 5.07 ERA, 81.2 IP, 29 BB, 112 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Recent production from right-handed hitters Saul Garza, Brandt Broussard and Zach Watson have bolstered LSU's lineup in the postseason. The Tigers still rely on left-handed bats like Antoine Duplantis and Josh Smith, but at times this season, they used a lineup with six lefties. More production its right-handed hitters helps LSU in game one against Parrish, a left-handed pitcher who gave up five runs his last start.