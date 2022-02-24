LSU guard Khayla Pointer bounced backed from her worst game of the season as the No. 8 LSU women won their seventh consecutive game with a 58-50 victory against Alabama on Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Playing in front of her family on senior night, Pointer had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists one game after a 1-for-17 shooting day against Florida on Sunday. She moved up to No. 2 all time in assists to help LSU (24-4, 12-3) clinch a share of second place in the Southeastern Conference.
"I'm hard on myself," Pointer said. "How I get through stuff is I make jokes about myself. I told my mom, 'One for 17, I was just out there building my dream house.'
"You get back out there and you have muscle memory with my shots. It was a new game for me and a new day. Even though I can joke about the last game, I know I can lock in the next game and have a completely different game. That's what I tried to do."
Pointer’s play was especially crucial after the Tigers’ second-leading scorer Alexis Morris played only 1:27 because of a first-quarter leg injury. Pointer connected on 10 of 19 field-goal attempts and two of six 3-point shots.
Senior Faustine Aifuwa chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds despite foul trouble, and senior Autumn Newby had nine points and five rebounds.
Brittany Davis led Alabama (14-12, 5-10) with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Megan Abrams, a Lafayette native, added 16 points.
LSU led by as many as 14 points in the second half, but Alabama made a big push in the third quarter, hitting four consecutive 3-point baskets to trim the lead to 42-38 near the end of the quarter.
A layup by Davis made it 48-45 before LSU went on an 8-0 run to push the lead back to 11. Ryann Payne started the run with a jump shot. Newby scored on an assist from Pointer, who next hit a layup and assisted on a basket by Aifuwa to give LSU a cushion it would not give up.
LSU led 29-17 at the half. The Tigers shot 40.6% (13 of 32) while smothering the Tide, which shot 23.1% (6 of 26). LSU’s shooting woes could partly be attributed to the loss of Morris less than two minutes into the game.
"They're going to do an MRI," LSU coach Kim Mulkey said about Morris. "They said she got rolled on. It may just be like a strain of the MCL maybe, some good news, really. That's giving you something based on a doctor just moving it around. She's walking on crutches. No swelling or anything like that."
Still, the Tigers were effective enough. Pointer had eight points and six assists in the half, passing Pokey Chatman for No. 2 on the school's all-time assists list.
LSU continued to get strong play from its posts as Newby, Aifuwa, Awa Trasi and Hannah Gusters combined to make five of seven shots and get eight of the Tigers’ 20 rebounds.
LSU went to work inside early as Aifuwa made the first two baskets and scored two free throws before going to the bench with her second foul in the second quarter. Pointer had a lot of success driving to the basket to hit pull-up jumpers or layups.
Alabama entered the game third in the SEC in 3-point shots but hit only three of 14. LSU led by six after one quarter, but Alabama could get any closer than seven points after that in the half.
"When Lex went down, it affected all of us," Aifuwa said. "Ryann stepped up and made really great plays, offensively and defensively. That set the tone for all of us in the game."
LSU plays its season finale at Tennessee on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Vols are one game behind LSU in the SEC standings at 11-4.