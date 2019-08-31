If you haven't bought your tickets yet for the LSU-Texas showdown Saturday in Austin, get ready to spend a chunk of change.

On Saturday night, after both teams took care of business in their season openers, the cheapest ticket on Stubhub, a popular secondary market ticket exchange, was $345.

If money isn't an issue for you, there are pairs of tickets for sale in excess of $1,200 each.

In August, StubHub said is by far the most in-demand ticket so far of the 2019 season, outselling Notre Dame vs Georgia by 68%.

Another secondary-market ticket website, SeatGeek, has tickets starting at $428 each.

It'll be a matchup of top-10 teams that'll air at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

College GameDay will also be in town for the non-conference tilt.

Both programs are returning to their peak forms, having both won New Year's Six bowl games last season. LSU recorded its first 10-win season since 2013 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, and Texas recorded its first 10-win season since 2009 with a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

It's the first time LSU and Texas will play each other since the 2002 Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 35-20, and it's the first time LSU will travel to Austin since 1954, when the Longhorns won 20-6.

LSU has a 7-9-1 overall record against Texas.