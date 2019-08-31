BR.gasouthernlsu0015.090119 bf.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, center, acknowledges the fans as the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

If you haven't bought your tickets yet for the LSU-Texas showdown Saturday in Austin, get ready to spend a chunk of change.

On Saturday night, after both teams took care of business in their season openers, the cheapest ticket on Stubhub, a popular secondary market ticket exchange, was $345.

If money isn't an issue for you, there are pairs of tickets for sale in excess of $1,200 each.

In August, StubHub said is by far the most in-demand ticket so far of the 2019 season, outselling Notre Dame vs Georgia by 68%.

Another secondary-market ticket website, SeatGeek, has tickets starting at $428 each.

It'll be a matchup of top-10 teams that'll air at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

College GameDay will also be in town for the non-conference tilt.

Both programs are returning to their peak forms, having both won New Year's Six bowl games last season. LSU recorded its first 10-win season since 2013 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, and Texas recorded its first 10-win season since 2009 with a Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

It's the first time LSU and Texas will play each other since the 2002 Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 35-20, and it's the first time LSU will travel to Austin since 1954, when the Longhorns won 20-6.

LSU has a 7-9-1 overall record against Texas.

