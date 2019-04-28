It took Cole Tracy just one season in Baton Rouge to become a hero to LSU fans, and the kicker will now get his shot to do the same in the NFL.

Tracy will try out with the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints during their mini-camps, Tracy told The Advocate Sunday afternoon.

Tracy said he will try out with the Packers this upcoming weekend, and then will try out with the Saints in New Orleans the following weekend.

Mini-camps tend to last three days, and players try out to earn a contract with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Only two placekickers were selected in the 2019 NFL draft, and both were selected in the fifth round: Utah's Matt Gay (No. 145 overall) and Oklahoma's Austin Seibert (No. 170).

Tracy made 29 of his 33 kicks for LSU and all 42 PATs he attempted. His longest field goal of the season was an LSU-record 54 yards. Tracy began his career at Assumption College in New Hampshire before joining LSU as a graduate transfer.

Tracy's efforts set a new LSU record for field goals made in a season.

The Camarillo, California native made all four of his field goal attempts in LSU's Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF, setting a new NCAA career record with 97 field goals made. He also hold Tracy had previously won the Fred Mitchell Award in 2017 at Assumption, given annually to the nation’s top non-FBS kicker. He was also a Lou Groza Award finalist this year and earned second-team All-America and first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors.

His shining moment came in a road win over heavily favored Auburn in the third week of LSU's season. With his team trailing much of the game, Tracy connected on a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give LSU a 22-21 victory.

While accurate when aiming at the uprights, Tracy ceded much of the kickoff duties to specialist Avery Atkins, who helped lead LSU to an NCAA-best touchback percentage in 2018.