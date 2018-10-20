LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was dressed out and wearing a heavy wrap on his right arm during pregame warmups after entering the game "questionable" to play against Mississippi State.
He did not run through team drills
The starting defensive line was as follows:
- DE Glen Logan
- NT Ed Alexander
- DE Rashard Lawrence
Fehoko, a Texas Tech transfer and the team's 12th-leading tackler (15), missed Wednesday's open portion of practice. He started the first six games at nose tackle and started at defensive end in LSU's 36-16 win over Georgia.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday afternoon that Fehoko was questionable, and sophomores Justin Thomas and Neil Farrell are listed as the second-team defensive ends, combining for 15 total tackles this season.
Hines makes first start
True freshman Chasen Hines will make his first start of his LSU career at left guard against Mississippi State on Saturday night, and it marked the seventh different combination of starting offensive linemen that LSU has used this season.
Hines, a 6-foot-4, 336-pound Texas native, made his first start against Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, a preseason All-American who was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference last season.
Hines has played 173 snaps at left guard this season, filling in for injured starter Garrett Brumfield, who is still recovering from an apparent knee injury he suffered against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 22.
Brumfield was wearing sweats during pregame warmups on Saturday, and Orgeron said that Brumfield is "still not ready to play" in the week leading up to the game.
Adrian Magee has started at left guard the past two games, but he was replaced by Hines after Georgia recorded a sack on the third play of LSU's 36-16 win last week.