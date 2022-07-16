While LSU players such as Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty are bound for professional careers as the MLB draft starts Sunday at 6 p.m., there are several other players who have committed to LSU but may never see campus.
LSU coach Jay Johnson's No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 has 11 players ranked in the MLB Top 200 Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, including two projected first-rounders.
To prepare, Johnson has added six players from the transfer portal, including right-handers Dylan Tebrake (Creighton), Thatcher Hurd (UCLA) and Christian Little (Vanderbilt); shortstops Jack Pineda (Baylor) and Carter Young (Vanderbilt); and first baseman Tommy White (N.C. State).
Johnson has made it clear he's in pursuit of starting pitchers, and the draft will largely determine the future on the mound with five of the 12 pitchers in the 2022 recruiting class projected to be Top 200 MLB Prospects.
Current and Prospective Players in MLB Pipeline’s Top 200 Prospects:
Jacob Berry, 3B/OF, No. 7
Justin Crawford (Bishop Gorman High School, Nevada), OF, No. 13
Rob Snelling (McQueen High School, Nevada), LHP, No. 16
Tucker Toman (Hammond High School, South Carolina), 3B, No. 35
Cade Doughty, 2B, No. 55
Mikey Romero (Orange Lutheran, California), SS, No. 65
Gavin Guidry (Barbe High School), SS, No. 70
Brady Neal (IMG Academy, Florida), C, No. 74
Jacob Misiorowski (Crowder CC, Missouri), RHP, No. 78
Jaden Noot (Sierra Canyon, California), RHP, No. 79
Michael Kennedy (Troy High School, New York), LHP, No. 89
Chase Shores (Legacy High School, Texas), RHP, No. 129
Current Draft-Eligible Players on Top 600 Prospects Live List:
Carter Young (Vanderbilt Transfer), SS, No. 249
Paul Gervase, RHP, No. 287
Ty Floyd, RHP, No. 296
Jack Pineda (Baylor Transfer), No. 337
Eric Reyzelman, RHP, No. 343 (No. 120 by D1 Baseball)
Brayden Jobert, DH/OF, No. 468
Kaleb Appleby (Wabash Valley CC), RHP, No. 561
Other Draft-Eligible Players:
Ma'Khail Hilliard
Tyler McManus
Devin Fontenot
Trent Vietmeier
Trey Shaffer
Jack Merrifield
Hayden Travinski
Gavin Dugas