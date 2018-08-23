The LSU volleyball team opens its season against No. 16 Baylor, which is hosting the Hampton Inn & Suites Waco North Baylor Invitational at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Baylor Invitational features the host Bears along with Marquette and Texas State.
On Saturday, the Tigers play Marquette at 12:30 p.m. and Texas State at 5 p.m.
The Tigers received 13 votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll earlier this month after making the 2017 NCAA tournament for the first time in three years.
The Tigers return four of the top five kill producers from last season, including AVCA All-American Taylor Bannister. She finished 2017 with a team-leading 361 kills. Seniors Toni Rodriguez and Olivia Beyer return to the squad for their final season, while Jacqui Armer, who was fourth in kills, also returns.
LSU has a veteran presence at setter with both senior Lindsay Flory and junior Anna Zwiebel last season.
Women's basketball
SEC Announces 2018-19 schedule: The Southeastern Conference announced the dates for 2018-19 women’s basketball league play Thursday.
LSU’s 16-game run through the SEC will begin with a road game at Georgia on Jan. 3, 2019 and wrap up on March 3 against Auburn at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center .
After the conference opener at Georgia, LSU will host Texas A&M in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Jan. 6, followed by a road trip to Ole Miss on Thursday, Jan. 10. The week of January 13 will bring South Carolina and Kentucky to the PMAC on Sunday and Thursday, before a road trip to Alabama on Jan. 20 before the Lady Tigers first bye of the season. January closes out with an away game at Tennessee on Jan. 27 and 2018 national runner-up Mississippi State at home on Jan. 31.
February starts with a rare Monday night game as Missouri comes to town on Feb. 4. LSU will host Arkansas on Feb. 7 for a third consecutive home game. The Lady Tigers will be on the road for four of their final six SEC games, starting with a return game at Texas A&M on Feb. 14 and a visit to Vanderbilt on Feb. 17. Florida will be in the PMAC on Thursday, Feb. 21 before back-to-back road games at Kentucky on Feb. 24 and Mississippi State on Feb. 28.
With the addition of the SEC schedule, LSU will host 17 games in the PMAC during the 2018-19 season, five more than last season when the Lady Tigers finished 11-1 at home.
During the week of Jan. 20-27, SEC schools will participate in the eighth annual “We Back Pat” Week. The week-long initiative is focused on bringing awareness and recognition to the Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of the East Tennessee Foundation, and its fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
Times and television will be announced at a later date.