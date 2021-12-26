Former LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. accepted an invite to play in the annual Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.
Farrell Jr. opted out of the Texas Bowl to focus on playing in the Shrine Bowl alongside teammate Austin Deculus, but with the invite, he will instead focus on the Senior Bowl.
Merry Christmas 🎄 I’m Coming Home 🏡 https://t.co/7EKfIjQsXD— Neil Farrell (@realspillneil) December 25, 2021
The Mobile, Alabama-native amassed 45 total tackles, including 9.5 for loss, while adding two sacks and two pass breakups this year. He was one of few players this season who played every game.
According to Pro Football Focus, Farrell was the highest graded defense player on LSU's team (89.7) and tallied 19 quarterback hurries, second on the team to sophomore BJ Ojulari.