About two decades after his coaching career began in Louisiana, Daronte Jones was formally introduced as LSU's defensive coordinator during a virtual press conference Tuesday morning.

"I'm happy to be back in the state of Louisiana," Jones said. "It's kind of like my second home."

Jones previously spent three seasons coaching in Louisiana, jumping from Nicholls State to Franklin High to Jeanerette High between 2002-04. He continued to move up the coaching ranks and spent the last five seasons in the NFL, most recently as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings. LSU hired him last month.

On Tuesday, Jones discussed what brought him to LSU, his vision for the defense, how he wants players to "do everything as violent as possible" on the field and more. You can read the full transcript of Jones' first press conference below.

The Daronte Jones file: How LSU's new DC looks sharp, thinks quick, works hard ... and loves snakes Those who have coached, worked with or played for Daronte Jones say he's the right man for the job. He's a 41-year-old bachelor who will pour everything he has into the work.

What intrigued you about this job?

First thing is the prestige of LSU — as a whole, as a university — what it means to the community of Louisiana. When I was here in Louisiana, everyone wanted to be a part of the program. I love how the recruiting has put a fence around the state. That was very intriguing. To be a part of such tradition that they have here in terms of the defensive tradition, attacking style and the players you're going to get from the state of Louisiana. You have to chance to get the best players in the country, as you see on this upcoming Sunday with the Super Bowl participants. And then working with Coach O. I followed him when he was at Ole Miss, and then I had a chance to visit with him when he was at USC. You love his energy. You love to be around him and what he brings to the table. Guys respond to him. To be a part of that energy and the culture he has built here, it was enticing.

Whenever y'all were talking about the defense, schematically, what is your vision for what LSU's defense is and what y'all will build here?

Players first. Scheme second. We want to put our guys in the best position to make plays. We want to minimize error, make sure we're over-communicating, have an attacking-style defense where we can dictate the terms and play fast. These guys are here for their athletic ability. We're going to give them some techniques and fundamentals, and we're going to harp on that. We're going to be very detailed in that.

Coach has probably already talked to you about basing out of a 4-3 because you have some studs on the outside with Ali Gaye and you have Andre Anthony, those guys that can set the edge and play fast. We want to utilize their talents where they can be on the edge, play half a man and disrupt the passing game. Also leaning into that, be very physical in the run game. The biggest thing we want to do is do everything as violent as possible. That's the aggressive mindset we want to set going forward.

When you got your interview and talked to Coach O, what was the thing you really wanted to get across about who you were as a coach?

One, the ability to communicate. I think that's a strength a coach has to have, the ability to teach. We're all teachers at the end of the day. And to command the room, to help guys understand and break this game down to its simplest format. That's what I wanted to convey to Coach, having the abilities to make this game easier in the thought process. And also over-communicating, being a teacher, giving the guys the motivation to go out and put their best foot forward so we can have a productive product on the field.

+2 New LSU assistant coach Blake Baker talks linebackers, recruiting, family in Q&A Blake Baker was formally introduced as LSU's new defensive line coach on Tuesday, just under a week since the 38-year-old assistant agreed to …

You're also going to be coaching safeties. What do you see out of this secondary? What kind of improvements can be made? And what's your excitement level getting to work with [cornerbacks coach] Corey Raymond?

There's talent in the back end, I believe, especially at the safety position. Going forward, we want to be technique and fundamentally sound. We want to make sure our communication is clear and precise and make sure everyone's on the same page.

Working with Corey, I've known Corey quite a few years now, dating back to when we both were coaching high school ball here in Louisiana. We have some of the same beliefs, so I think the transition will be much easier in that way. We'll be working together, so when the safeties and corners are working together, it minimizes any miscommunications.

I'm excited about the back end, being on the same page, minimizing miscommunication, working with Corey, working the press technique, working the safeties to be very physical in the run game and also having some deep zone awareness and playmaking ability.

You've been around so many schemes and been around so many coaches. What's the process for building your own identity and schemes and philosophies?

Attitude affects leadership, right? To be aggressive, I think that's one of the key things. As long as we're fundamentally and technique sound — I know I keep harping on that, but that's football. That's football. Everything else comes with it. You have to have the right technique. I know my assignment. I know what to do. And now I can go and execute what the coach is asking me to do. To me, that's the identity of sound football. Gap scheme. Gap sound. Everyone doing their 1/11th, doing their job. That's what we can bring. That's what we have to bring. And the ability to communicate.

Again, I want to keep stressing the ability to over-communicate across the board on defense because when you over-communicate, you minimize mental errors. That's the first thing we want to focus on is minimizing mistakes and minimizing mental errors, so everyone's on the same page. When everyone's on the same page and you're not thinking as much, then you can play fast and let your athleticism show. Because when you prepare — we want to talk about the preparation going into the game — preparing, focus, that breeds confidence. Miscommunication, not having the proper preparation, not knowing how to break down film, not knowing what to look for on film as you study your opponent, that breeds stress. We want more confidence and less stress when you're on the football field.

You're coming from the NFL, the top of the talent chain, but how appealing was it to come to LSU because most of the kids you're going to be coaching are 4- and 5-star recruits?

That's a good point. We were talking about that the other day. When you look at our roster, there's so many four- and five-star athletes on this roster. That's not the case, really, in the NFL. There can be arguably more first-round picks on this ball club than any NFL team. They just have to be developed. But the talent is there. If you look at the national championship team, the amount of first-rounders, I don't know of too many NFL teams that have seven or eight first-rounders on their team because of how you've got to draft. So the talent is here. The SEC West is like another division, right, at the end of the day, of the National Football League. But we still have to develop the talent. Like you said, they come in as a four- or five-star athlete, but now it's our job to get them play and prepare and perform as a four- and five-star athlete.

Andre Carter, Blake Baker contract details emerge in term sheets for the LSU assistants LSU coach Ed Orgeron finalized his coaching staff with the hiring of linebackers coach Blake Baker and defensive line coach Andre Carter, and,…

With Coach O's emphasis on having people who can relate to the players, what kind of relationship do you hope to build with this team, especially given the social injustice and environment that's surrounding the team after what they went through last year? What kind of message and moral compass do you hope to instill in the team when you build a bond with them?

That's a great question, especially with the climate that's going on in our country right now. My best answer to that is continue to be myself. What I mean by that is I believe in building genuine relationships. We are in a relationship business. What we do as coaches is building that trust factor. For a player to go out and want to lay it on the line for you, he's got to be able to trust you and that you have his best interests at heart.

Can you relate to the person, not just the player? I think that has been one of my goals as I go to each program or wherever I've been in the past. Just building that genuine relationship like, 'Hey man, I care about you. I care about your future. I care about life after football for you. I want to help you prepare to be not only the best team member you can be, but be the best man that you can be so that you can develop into the community and be the best father that you can be.' When that happens, when you can help mold young men into becoming men, becoming better men in society, I think it helps the overall compass of our culture and the issues we're facing in our society.

I've always believed in that wherever I coached: building those genuine relationships with those guys, establishing that trust and then to have some accountability with that as well, holding them accountable for their actions on and off the field and how we're all interconnected. What you do off the field, well you may think, 'Coach, this is my personal time.' Nah. That affects not only your teammates, it affects your family. We have to learn and mature from that way. Just to continue to instill life lessons and helping build these relationships, that's the best way I know how to do it. As an African-American male, regardless of the ethnicity of the player I'm coaching, my goal is to help them become a better man.

You're not from Louisiana, but this almost looks the Louisiana dream. You're coaching at Franklin and Jeanerette roughly 20 years ago, and now you're the defensive coordinator at LSU. What do you remember about your times at those high schools?

I learned a lot. I was coming from the North. I came down to Nicholls State, initially. I was over there coaching with Daryl Daye and Coach Jay Thomas. I learned a lot just in terms of dealing with the players.

To me, Louisiana is important to me because that's where I grew into my coaching personality. As a very young coach at the time, I came to Louisiana. I'd only been coaching for a year out of college. I took a GA job at Lenoir-Rhyne College. So you're still trying to find your own. Being in Louisiana, the mentors I was around, Coach Zeb Simon at Jeanerette High School, Darryl Daye and Jay Thomas, they gave me the confidence to be who you are. Don't try to be anyone else because they players are going to see through if you're genuine or not.

Giving a coach that confidence at an early age, early in his career was the world to me. It gave me more confidence for how to deal with different types of players from different backgrounds and nationalities. I think that experience helped groom me and set the foundation to who I am today as a coach and the journey that we're on.