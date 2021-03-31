With an accelerated schedule this week, the No. 15 LSU softball team has had little time to do anything but look forward.
There wasn’t much time to bask in coach Beth Torina’s 400th win at LSU on Tuesday and no time for self-pity from getting swept at Florida last weekend.
The Tigers (19-11, 4-5 SEC) jump right back into the fray with a Thursday to Saturday Easter weekend series at home against Ole Miss. The teams play at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday with the finale is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
“What choice do we have but to move forward?” Torina said after Tuesday’s 7-5 win against UL-Monroe. “We’ve got to prepare better. We may have gone into the (Florida series) week feeling good about ourselves after Texas A&M. Sometimes in a loss you prepare a lot better than in a win. You sometimes think you’re in great shape and you go on cruise control. We need to do better and not let that happen.”
Torina didn’t mince words about the trip to Gainesville, Florida, when LSU fell behind early in all three games and scored seven runs combined.
“We played bad all around,” she said. “We just have to be better moving forward. It’s a long season, 56 games. You’re going to have ups and downs. The key is how do we learn from it. We’re winning or learning. What do we do to be better?
LSU didn’t exactly bust out Tuesday with only four hits, but the batters stuck to the plan and drew nine walks. Aliyah Andrews and Amanda Doyle had key two-run singles and Georgia Clark a solo homer.
Doyle is the Tigers’ top power threat with seven home runs and team-best 27 RBIs.
“Right after the Florida series we talked about brushing it off and starting new next week,” said Andrews, who leads LSU with a .340 batting average. “We play a sport where you really can’t hold anything. We had a quick turnaround between games. We had the weekend, we had one off day and we’re back playing. We have to brush it off, think about what we can improve on, decide who we want to be and move on.”
The unranked Rebels (21-11, 5-4) are coming off taking two of three from Georgia and had an 11-game winning streak at one point.
LSU will be facing one of the top pitchers in the conference in Anna Borgen, who is 7-3 with a 1.52 ERA. Borgen has four shutouts and 50 strikeouts in 64⅔ innings. LSU could see a lot of her this weekend as a closer or a starter as she has three saves.
Last weekend, Borgen pitched in all three games against Georgia, tossing a four-hitter in Sunday’s deciding game and striking out 11 batters. Center fielder Tate Whitley leads Ole Miss with a .435 average and third baseman Paige Smith is hitting .326 with eight homers and 22 RBIs.